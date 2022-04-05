Red Carpet Rundown: The ‘Black-ish’ Cast Serve Fashion At The 39th Annual PaleyFest

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

‘Tis the season for award shows, celebrity events, and festivals galore. The stars are out and about serving looks, and we are on the prowl for it all. From stylish pantsuits to vintage-inspired gowns, the celebs are bringing the fashion heat, and we are getting major inspiration from their ensembles.

PaleyFest LA is back and held its first in-person event this week in three years since Covid. PaleyFest is a television showcase with screenings and celebrity interviews at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. The festival offers Paley members and loyal television fans the chance to get more acquainted with their favorite television shows, celebrity actors, and actresses. It also includes an array of events and informative panels.

This year, the popular television show Black-ish is scheduled to be a part of the lineup, and of course, we got the details on their wardrobe for their ‘Evening with Black-ish’ event. Get into some of the cast members’ outfits below.