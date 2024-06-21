Subscribe
The Benefits Of Yoga For Sisters And 5 Bad A** Black Women Who Teach It

Published on June 21, 2024

Paris Alexandra

Source: Sean Monroe / Sean Monroe for BK Yoga Club

If you’ve been thinking about taking up yoga, this is your sign. The benefits of this ancient Eastern practice are plentiful, and with all that Black women endure in America (disparities, discrimination, racism, sexism, etc.), this is the perfect time to find your nearest yoga class and namaste your way to mental, spiritual, and physical well-being.

In general, yoga is a discipline that includes a variety of body postures, breathwork, and meditation. Yoga manifests itself in several practices, the most common being Vinyasa yoga. While research pinpoints the origin of this practice back to ancient India, an aspect of this sacred practice has African heritage. Studies show that Black people have a rich history of practicing yoga dating back to the 1920s. In 1975, Ebony magazine published an article titled “Yoga, Something For Everyone” to highlight the African Americans at the forefront of this practice and convince our culture to join the movement.

The journey to inspire more Black people to embrace yoga continues. However, our culture has made significant strides with numerous Black-led practices nationwide. Organizations like the Black Yoga Teachers Alliance have been established to promote diversity in the practice and provide Black yoga teachers with training and teaching opportunities. Moreover, social media has illuminated the passion of several Black yogis and yoginis who use the discipline to address traumas, imbalance, stress, etc.; a testament to our rich roots in yoga.

Why yoga is necessary for Black women

The benefits of yoga are profound and can significantly improve a person’s mental, emotional, spiritual, and physical health with consistent practice. When combined with proper breathing, specific poses can alleviate anxiety and help manage stress. Given the marginalization and frequent encounters with social injustices, burnout, untreated depression, etc., that Black women often face, yoga provides a powerful tool to center ourselves, calm our minds, heal our hearts, and prevent life-threatening ailments that plague our society, emphasizing the importance of this self-care method.

Yoga teacher Sade Banks started her Black Yoga Bae practice to diversify yoga and create a safe, therapeutic space for Black women. “Bringing a Black woman’s perspective and experience to a practice that typically doesn’t represent us is my mission,” stated the yogini. “We deserve a space to nurture, heal, and elevate our bodies and spirits in a way that resonates with and reflects us.”

Jump in below to check out other bad a** Black women who are doing their part to change the health trajectory for sisters one yoga class at a time.

Happy International Yoga Day!

1. Jasmine Cuffy

Jasmine Cuffy encourages her yoga students to send their body love through movement and meditation. Her focus is yogilates, which fuses yoga and pilates for a restorative, balanced workout. 

2. Black Yogis of South Florida

This dynamic duo (comprised of Jasmine and Kiyona) is taking over South Florida with their practice that cultivates community and wellness with yoga as the center. Their unique approach to yoga includes fun movement, meditation, and reciting affirmations. Catch them going live on their Instagram account to join them virtually or take a class in person if you’re in the area. 

3. The Black Yoga Bae

The Black Yoga Bae offers virtual classes geared towards fostering community among Black women. The soulful sessions combine a variety of yoga poses, sound baths, affirmations, breathwork, and meditation to the rhythms of smooth jazz and 90s R&B.

4. Black and Breathing

The name says it all. Being black and breathing is crucial, and Gwendolyn gets it. This yogini creates spaces for Black people to practice yoga and, as her Instagram profile indicates, “be alive and well.” Yoga is about centering oneself and being in the moment, and Black and Breathing promotes this. 

5. Yogi With JWells

Jordan Wells’ practice emphasizes the calmness and flow of yoga. Her saying, “Just breathe through it,” can be applied to postures and life. If you want to zen out while reaping the benefits of postures, this is your practice. 

Paris Alexandra
Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

