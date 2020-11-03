Black Women Use Fashion To Make Big Statements At The Polls

Black women did what we had to do in the 2016 election, with 98% of us voting for Hillary Clinton, and we’re here to do it again. We are marching (or sashaying depending on who you ask) to the polls to flex our right to vote and using our style to make fashion statements as big as our political views.
The stakes are higher this election after America, particularly the Black community, experienced four years of tyranny, divisiveness, idiotic and unpredictable behavior at the hands of Donald Trump. The unqualified commander-in-chief has made it abundantly clear he is not for Black America by how he handled the COVID 19 pandemic (which affected Blacks at disproportionate rates), his refusal to denounce alt-right groups like “The Proud Boys,” and how he handled the George Floyd protests. Trumps scroll-long list of fuck-ups are not limited to the aforementioned, his ties to Russia and failure to pay taxes like the average American are just more examples of how this president failed the people.
While attire that bares the name or face of your political party is banned at certain polling locations throughout the United States (see here what you can and can’t wear to the polls), it’s not against the law to wear campaign slogans or statements like “I Can’t Breath” that speak volumes about your vote. Black women are showing their allegiance to the Biden/ Harris ticket with their fashion.
From Kamala crew necks to rocking the “I Voted” sticker in fabulous ways, here’s how Black women are dressed to cast their ballot!
1. Sadé SpenceSource:@SadeASpence
“Exercising your right to vote is so important, especially when our community fought for the ability to do so decades ago, and still is thanks to voter suppression in the middle of civil unrest and a global pandemic. I made sure I went to the polls early dressed in blue jeans, a blue cropped polo top, and a blue mask to represent my party; The party that’s fighting to unite our country, rather than destroy it. #BidenHarris2020”
2. Danielle JamesSource:@TheIslanDiva
“My voting experience in Harlem was seamless. I voted early on a rainy Thursday. The polling site was clean and directions were clear. The poll workers were cheery!
It’s not only our civic duty to vote but also an honor. We get dressed up for our first day of school, we pick a fancy dress for our wedding, we put thought into our first date look…I wanted to do the same as I did my part to enact change in America.
Sashay to the polls!”
3. Syreta OglesbySource:Syreta Oglesby
“Voting is my right. Voting is my privilege. It is my responsibility to show up at every election as we all have the opportunity to affect change on all levels. All elections are important but this election hits different in a global pandemic and amidst civil and social unrest. We have to reflect and initiate the change we choose to see in our communities locally and abroad. We are forever indebted to the fearless men and women who sacrificed their time, energy, blood, sweat, tears, and lives for our basic human right to vote. My outfit was inspired by the fact that we have a Vice Presidential candidate who is a fearless Black Woman. She, like me, happens to be a proud graduate of an HBCU. She, like me, happens to be a proud member of the DIVINE 9. For her to be on an international stage vying for such a powerful position is an inspiration.”
4. Lauren NapierSource:@LaurenNapier
5. KaliswaSource:@Kaliswa
6. Meka KingSource:@MekaKing
7. Sadé ThomasSource:Sade Thomas
“With this year having so many ups and downs, I couldn’t wait to vote. This was also my first time voting ever! I became a citizen shortly after Trump got elected because who knows what he would have done to people with alien resident cards. He has let people be at a level of racism I have never seen before. It scared me. When I got the chance to vote I made sure I did everything right. I pray we don’t get another 4 years of this man. Please go vote! #Biden2020“
8. Sarah Nassimbwa RuffinSource:Sarah Nassimbwa Ruffin
“Voting was quick as I voted early. I wore my “hope” shirt because of Obama’s 2008 campaign slogan — “Hope and Change We Can Believe In.”