Subscribe
Lifestyle

5 Women-Led, Black-Owned 4/20-Friendly Instagram Accounts You Should Know

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Disabled Woman Enjoys Legal CBD Joint and Music Therapy

Source: RealPeopleGroup / Getty

If you’ve had some trouble finding women-led, Black-owned 4/20-friendly Instagram accounts to follow, then I’m going to need all of my weed heads to gather ’round for an important PSA. You tribe exists, and they have a wealth of information on all your cannabis needs. From dissecting the best strains to learning how to grow your own bud, there is a community of kin folks ready help you get lifted.

“Weed is from the earth. God put this here for me and you.Take advantage man, take advantage,” – Smokey  

A brief history in the evolution of weed.

New York State legalized cannabis in March 2021. Once the drug, and I use that term loosely, became legal, only businesses licensed by the New York Office of Cannabis Management could sell weed to adults. However, various smoke shops have popped up around New York, most operating illegally. 

For an earth-grown substance that generates mellow vibes, sparks creativity, and enhances your appetite, cannabis caused quite an uproar in the Black community. Up until recently, weed was demonized and weaponized against people of color. Black and Brown folks received extreme sentences for nonviolent drug offenses, but according to the United States Sentencing Commission, “As of January 2022, no offenders sentenced solely for simple possession of marijuana remained in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.”

Why is this important?

Gone are the days of dialing up your weed man for an eighth or a quarter. Now, you can go into one of the many smoke shops that are over-saturating our New York City streets. Cannabis is legal, people want to get high, and business owners are capitalizing on the opportunity both legally and illegally. People can indulge openly without worrying about the negative stigma attached to it. For the population that deals with anxiety, insomnia, chronic pain, and other illnesses, cannabis is a recommended medicinal treatment. With a medical marijuana card, you can have a jar of Kush delivered to your front door. Weed went from a criminal offense to a wildly acceptable and somewhat sensationalized way to treat yourself mentally and physically.

As the cannabis industry continues to grow and expand, it’s essential to educate ourselves on the responsible ways to partake. There’s a wealth of information out there regarding weed, the various strains, growing your own cannabis, and so much more. And if I’m going to learn anything at all, I want it to be from women who look like me, especially since people of color have spent years incarcerated for something that is so widely accepted today.

In honor of the weed-enthusiasts’ national holiday, 4/20, I’ve compiled a list of Black women who dedicate their platform to educating others on cannabis consumption and beyond.

 

5 Women-Led, Black-Owned 4/20-Friendly Instagram Accounts You Should Know

1. The Canna Diva

The Canna Diva built a community of women that supports other women on their cannabis journey. From vision board brunches to sharing employment opportunities in the cannabis industry , this page is dedicated to empowering and educating women on all things weed-related. 

2. The Weed Auntie

If I didn’t already hold the Rich Auntie position, I’d definitely consider myself the Weed Auntie. Fortunately for the world, Solonje Burnett has that title, and she’s slaying it. Her Instagram page, The Weed Auntie, highlights legal cannabis dealers and various events around the city. She also offers dope merch for sale because—who wouldn’t want to be known as the weed auntie?!

3. Samantha Martin

Samantha Martins is a queer, Afro-Latina, weed enthusiast who uses her platform to help you channel your inner zen. When she’s not helping you find your center through yoga and meditation, she’s educating you on the best ways to indulge. She promotes the importance of self-care, regulated brands safe for consumption, and so much more.

4. The Dank Duchess

The Dank Duchess is a cannabis guru who can get high off her own supply because she grows it! If you’ve ever wondered how to grow weed, this is the account for you. She offers trainings, workshops, and so much more. 

5. Trella Tech

Speaking of growing your own supply, Trella Tech is a company that makes equipment for indoor farming. The CEO, Aja N. Atwood, is an engineer who specializes in plant training and growing cannabis. On her page, you’ll learn the best practices for harvesting your own weed and information on exclusive events that cater to all your weed-growing needs.

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter
More From HelloBeautiful
FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Is Reluctant To Show Off Skin As A Mother: ‘I’m An Evolved Young Lady’

Ashley Williams - First Caribbean-American Miss Virginia USA
Hair

Ashley Williams Is Unapologetic As The First Caribbean-American Miss Virginia USA To Win The Title While Rocking Her Natural Mane, And Here’s Why

Disabled Woman Enjoys Legal CBD Joint and Music Therapy 5 items
Lifestyle

5 Women-Led, Black-Owned 4/20-Friendly Instagram Accounts You Should Know

Culture Creators Innovators And Leaders Awards Brunch Presented By Netflix Strong Black Lead
Entertainment

Kash Doll Unveils The Name Of Her Baby Girl At A Pinktastic Tea Party

Louis Vuitton Prefall 2024 Show
Style & Fashion

Regina King Does A Style Switch-Up In Shanghai – And We Are Swooning!

FENTY x PUMA Creeper Phatty Earth Tone Launch Party - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Took Oversized Fashion To Another Level At The Fenty X Puma Event In London

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Celebrity

GloRilla Reportedly Experienced A Wardrobe Malfunction During Her DUI Arrest

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Beauty

These Three Setting Sprays Kept Tems Looking Flawless At Coachella

Trending
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture
Entertainment

From Toddlers To Grandmas, Salt-N-Pepa’s Latest Song Will Have You Bobbing Your Head

Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Says Jonathan Owens Is ‘The Sweetest’ Addressing Previous Social Media Backlash

Nelly & Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN Miami
Entertainment

Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!

Taraji P. Henson Makes The 'TIME' 2024 'TIME100' List And It's Well-Deserved
Style & Fashion

Taraji P. Henson Is Uber Stylish On The ‘TIME100’ Cover

Premiere Of STARZ Season 2 Of "P-Valley" - Red Carpet
Style & Fashion

Savannah James Stands On Business At Dior’s Pre-Fall Fashion Show In A Blue Men’s Suit

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close