Werk! Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Behind the blowouts and underneath the wigs and weaves of your favorite Black celebrities is a head full of healthy natural hair.

Just look at former First Lady Michelle Obama who unleashed her curls of the cover of Essence. Or Tia Mowry, who recently revealed her real hair in a photo on Instagram with the caption, “This. Is. Me. #naturalhair.” Other celeb women like Sanaa Lathan, Viola Davis and Issa Rae have also embraced their natural looks, becoming trailblazers on the big screen for women with hair who looks just like theirs.

Scroll down to see more amazing Black women show off their beautiful natural tresses…