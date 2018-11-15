danielle brooks , michelle obama , natural hair

Werk! Black Celebrity Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Posted November 15, 2018

Behind the blowouts and underneath the wigs and weaves of your favorite Black celebrities is a head full of healthy natural hair.

Just look at former First Lady Michelle Obama who unleashed her curls of the cover of Essence. Or Tia Mowry, who recently revealed her real hair in a photo on Instagram with the caption, “This. Is. Me. #naturalhair.” Other celeb women like Sanaa Lathan, Viola Davis and Issa Rae have also embraced their natural looks, becoming trailblazers on the big screen for women with hair who looks just like theirs.

Scroll down to see more amazing Black women show off their beautiful natural tresses…

1. Former First Lady Michelle Obama

2. Danielle Brooks

3. Tia Mowry

View this post on Instagram

This. Is. Me. #naturalhair

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on

4. Malaysia Pargo

5. Yandy Smith

6. Kandi Burruss

7. Nicki Minaj

View this post on Instagram

No perm. No extensions. 😘

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

8. Gabrielle Union

9. Taraji P. Henson

View this post on Instagram

Peanut head!!! 😩😂💋💋💋

A post shared by taraji p henson (@tarajiphenson) on

10. Sanaa Lathan

11. Kash Doll

View this post on Instagram

Real inches...

A post shared by DOLL SR. (@kashdoll) on

12.

13. Teyana Taylor

14. Jessie Woo

15. Tamera Mowry-Housely

16. Toya Wright

View this post on Instagram

Postpartum Alopecia Is so real... I didn’t know why my hair was falling out. I just noticed my edges and the middle of my hair were getting super thin. Every time I would wash my hair it would come out in chunks. I’ve always had full edges. I did some research and found out that new moms are surprised to be shedding more hair than usual in the first few months after giving birth, but it's perfectly normal. there's no need to panic: Your hair should be back to normal around your baby's first birthday. That’s way too long to be without edges but it’s a part of the beauty of giving birth. I just wanted to share that with you ladies. Who else is experiencing postpartum hair loss? .....cause I don’t like it 😫!! #imbaldbihhhh

A post shared by Antonia Wright (@toyawright) on

17. Tamar Braxton

18. Rasheeda

View this post on Instagram

#NaturalHairTalk 😜

A post shared by Rasheeda (@rasheedadabosschick) on

19. Kyle Sister

View this post on Instagram

Real hair and still not going natural 2019, suck my dick.

A post shared by KYLESISTER (@therealkylesister) on

20.

View this post on Instagram

Friday night at the salon... #natural

A post shared by Loni Love (@comiclonilove) on

