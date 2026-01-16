26 Black Books We Can’t Wait To Curl Up And Read In 2026

1 of 26 ❯ ❮

Black authors are putting their pen to paper and telling our stories in books this season. Melanated wordsmiths are sharing our tales, that show our greatness, resilience, and beauty. They’re also connecting the dots of our collective history through treasured pieces of pottery, plant beds, and traditions. This year’s reads are helping us deal with grief, navigate boardrooms, reevaluate our thoughts on romance and structure our families to serve the needs of everyone, including ourselves. See 26 books we can’t wait to curl up with this year below. 1. Phases A Memoir – Brandy Source: HarperCollins Publishers The “Vocal Bible” looks back on a life of recording riffs, showcasing resilience and inspiring generations of young Black girls to frame their own stories. We are excited to hear what she was thinking and feeling as she worked her way onto our playlists and into our hearts. Shop Now

2. The Way Love Goes A Guide to Building a “Beaurtiful” and Everlasting Relationship Source: HarperCollins Publishers Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. One of our favorite couples is shedding light on how they live and love together in this adorable how-to guide. It’s the perfect cuffing season read! Shop Now

3. The Power in Surrender: 100 Ways to Tap into the Courage to Trust God’s Plan Over Fear, Worry, and Doubt by Sarah Jakes Roberts Source: HarperCollins Publishers Right now we are all in need of prayer. What better time for Sarah Jakes Roberts to remind us that surrender is the ultimate way to reclaim our power and demonstrate our courage? Spending some time in the shadow of the creator might just help us remember what we can and can’t control. Shop Now

4. It’s Never Too Late A Memoir By Marla Gibbs Source: HarperCollins Publishers Gibbs is a fixture in Black entertainment who received a front row seat to several shifts in the space. She has brought us joy for generations in series from 227 to The Last OG. Fans of The Mother of Black Hollywood will love this memoir from the legacy actress. Shop Now



5. Black. Single. Mother. by Jamilah Lemieux Source: Penguin Random House One of the most powerful Black feminist voices on the internet is finally coming to bookshelves and we are here for it! Lemieux has been instrumental in reframing attitudes toward Black women and calling out misogynoir for years. Now the proud mom of Mini Milah is exploring what it looks like to embrace motherhood on your own. Shop Now

6. Kin A Novel By Tayari Jones Source: Penguin Random House Jones takes her sharp eye to maternal sacrifices, friendship complications, the limitations of religion, and the confinement of class in this finely drawn novel. Shop Now

7. Good Dirt A Novel By Charmaine Wilkerson Source: Penguin Random House The storyteller behind Black Cake takes another turn at loss and legacy in this mystery. Here a family heirloom sits at the center of the tale, serving as a symbol for mystery and connection.

Shop Now

8. Cleopatra A Novel By Saara El-Arifi Source: Penguin Random House You don’t need to be a fan of historical fiction to be excited about this retelling of one of the baddest women to ever lead an empire. Shakespeare might have been focused on the Roman perspective but that’s his one side of the story. This faux-memoir will give you all of the guts and guile from the Queen’s point of view. Shop Now

9. When Trees Testify Science, Wisdom, History, and America’s Black Botanical Legacy by Beronda Montgomery Source: Macmillan Publishers The connection between Blackness and botany is spotlighted in this tale of how liberation and legacy are tangled at the roots. Your inner plant parent will go up for it. Shop Now

10. The Soul Instinct By Beatrice Dixon Source: Simon & Schuster, LLC The Honey Pot founder takes readers on the journey that led her to create a disruptive personal care brand. Learn how she got the recipe for the spicy pads we love and how she weathered the storm of using them to create an empire. Shop Now

11. Who’s Watching Shorty? Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse By Reshona Landfair Source: HachetteBookGroup Reshona Landfair reveals her experiences with the disgraced R&B star in this memoir. It features a forward from Drew Dixon, who has become one of the faces of hip-hop’s Me Too reckoning. Shop Now

12. With Love from Harlem A Novel of Hazel Scott By ReShonda Tate Source: HarperCollins Publishers Adam Clayton Powell Jr. goes from civil rights icon to romantic hero in this spellbinding romance. Shop Now

13. ‘Score’ by Kennedy Ryan Source: HachetteBookGroup Everyone you know is carrying a Kennedy Ryan book in her bag for good reason. The storyteller can carry a romance. Here she brings together two creatives forced to work together to tell the story of the Harlem Renaissance. Shop Now

14. Leave Your Mess at Home A Novel By Tolani Akinola

Source: Penguin Random House Siblings reconnect after an unexpected incident sparks a shameful homecoming. Its eldest daughter syndrome meets the social media era with the twist on a lovely Chicago bridge. Shop Now

15. The Thing About Home by Rhonda McKnight Source: Thomas Nelson A shamed influencer returns home to the low country, where she uncovers family secrets with the help of a friend. Shop Now

16. Trash Bag Tales: & Other Stories from an Accidentally Happy Life by Charell Star Source: Charell Star Shop Now

17. Blackness Is a Gift I Can Give Her On Race, Community, and Black Women in Hockey by R. Renee Hess Source: Penguin Random House Hockey is having a cultural moment. This well-researched project gives a chance to root for every Black woman who has ever been on the ice and we’re here for it. Shop Now

18. Everybody’s Fly A Life of Art, Music, and Changing the Culture by Fab Five Freddy Source: Penguin Random House Take a stroll through the glory days of the genre with the hip-hop pioneer we should all be thanking for our favorite playlists. Shop Now

19. The Shape of Dreams by April Reynolds Source: Penguin Random House Friends band together in 1980s Harlem to get justice for a slain child against the backdrop of the crack epidemic. Shop Now

20. Language as Liberation Reflections on the American Canon by Toni Morrison Source: Penguin Random House We all know the celebrated cannon has some major missing elements. Visit with one of the greatest Black female voices to ever grace the page as she examines the impact of Black representation in literature spaces. During an avalanche gaslighting, tone shaming, and endless switch-ups this feels like it arrived on time. Shop Now

21. Surviving Paris by Allison Davis Source: HarperCollins Publishers A medical memoir set in the City of Lights that centers a Black woman? Yes, please. Shop Now

22. The Re-Write by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn Source: Penguin Random House This novel manages to fulfill your Love Island cravings and tell a beautiful story about what it takes to believe in yourself when the world is telling you not to. The premise is just the kind of extra non-sense that we love sticking around for. Its the perfect combination of petty, funny and sweet. It dives into the messiness of what its like to live and love in an image obsessed culture and the details are so strong that you never want to leave the characters. Shop Now

23. Full of Myself: Black Womanhood and the Journey to Self-Possession by Austin Channing Brown Source: Penguin Random House Black women who have been pushed out of the workplace will resonate with the opening of this powerful text from Channing Brown. The familiar condescensions and slights of hands throughout the book will comfort readers and let them know their experiences are not singular but evidence of systemic pushout. Shop Now

24. August Lane by Rebecca Black Source: Hachette Book Group You don’t have to love country music to appreciate this tale of would be teenage lovers turned creative bitter rivals. It’s a back door historical romance that highlights Black contributions to the genre and highlights how childhood neglect can look different for everyone. Shop Now

25. Behind These Four Walls by Yasmin Angoe Source: Thomas & Mercer A missing friend, a suspicious mansion, a messy family and a fearless heroine come together to create a thriller that can be devoured in a quick get away. Shop Now