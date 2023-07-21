BarbieWorld: 11 Black Barbie Dolls To Buy On Amazon

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

One word, one iconic fictional character: Barbie!

Who wasn’t obsessed with all things Barbie as a child? If you’re like us, you probably had a stylish collection of Black Barbie dolls to play with. And once you got older, the dolls were likely packed up and donated. While your beloved dolls may be long gone, the ‘Barbie’ movie comes in clutch as an entertaining dose of nostalgia.

The highly-anticipated Barbie film spotlights Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken’s (Ryan Gosling) “expulsion from the utopia Barbie Land” and their journey to self-discovery in the real world. The movie also includes other Hollywood A-listers, including Issa Rae, who serves up Black Girl Magic as President Barbie.

As expected, the highly-anticipated film has caused “Barbie Fever” to erupt. Social media has become an unofficial hub for Barbiecore beauty, fashion, home decor items, and much more. That said, there is also an extensive collection of Barbie playsets and toys that have also piqued the interest of the masses — including Black Barbie dolls made with brown girls in mind.

Ever since Mattel released the first Black Barbie doll in 1980 — shout out to creator Louvenia “Kitty” Black Perkins who served as brand chief designer in the ’80s — fans have been scrambling to collect as many dolls as possible. As always, representation is key. So it’s important to celebrate how far the brand has come with iconic Barbie dolls that highlight brown girls of different shapes and sizes. And now is the perfect time to fall in line!

So, in honor of the film’s release, we have compiled a list of 11 Black Barbie dolls to shop for from Amazon. From the Black Barbie Doctor Fashion Doll to the beloved Barbie Preschool Doll, the possibilities are truly endless. These must-have dolls will help you celebrate, showcase Barbie pride, and complement your little one’s growing collection. Grab your credit card, stretch your fingers, and get ready to browse through the Black Barbie doll world. Happy Shopping folks!

