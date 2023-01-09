10 Of The Best Golden Globes Dresses Of All Time

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

The top of the year is the official kickoff of awards season, beginning with the Golden Globes. The sophisticated show honors excellence in both American and international film and television. The ceremony started in 1944, and now 79 years later, it is still recognized as one of the more prestigious awards to receive.

An award of such notoriety requires show-stopping looks, and for decades Hollywood’s elite pulled out their Sunday best for the event. With COVID no longer hindering how we gather, captivating, high-fashion frocks have returned, and they’re taking the spotlight. Get ready to see the latest trends recently spied on the runway appear on your favorite celebrity.

As we prepare for an evening full of stylish do’s and don’t’s, let’s look at some of the best dresses to hit the red carpet in Golden Globes’ history.

