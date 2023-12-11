Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks, And Quinta Brunson Are Among The Few Black 2024 Golden Globe Nominees

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards Nominees are in, and the list includes a few of our beloved Black actors and actresses.

The Golden Globe Awards has been known for its lack of diversity, and while they have taken strides to correct that issue over the years, the list of Black actors, actresses, and projects is still scarce. Of all the nominations this year, only eight are Black actors, actresses, and comedians. Colman Domingo received a nod for Best Performance by an Actor in Motion Picture-drama for Rustin. Jeffrey Wright is up for the best performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for his role in American Fiction. Fantasia Barrino was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for The Color Purple, and the supporting actress nomination went to her co-star Danielle Brooks.

Golden Globe Awards 2024 Nominees

Other Black nominees include Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers); TV comedy lead actresses Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) and Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Lawmen: Bass Reeves star David Oyelowo; and stand-up comics Trevor Noah, Chris Rock and Wanda Sykes.

Abbott Elementary is no stranger to snagging nominations and awards, as the popular television show won three of the five awards it was nominated for last year. Also, The Color Purple has yet to hit theaters officially and is already receiving award nominations and positive reviews.

In an interview with Essence, Oprah Winfrey (one of the producers for the revamped version of The Color Purple) stated that she looks forward to women experiencing this film. “One of the things I’m most excited about is what The Color Purple will do for the -sisterhood,” said Winfrey. The media mogul went on to reveal that her role in the 1985 film made a significant impact on her life. “And God taught me to surrender—that was the big lesson for me. They were only offering $35,000 to be in this film, and it is the best $35,000 I ever earned,” she concluded.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

