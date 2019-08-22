CLOSE
celebrity pregnancies , danielle brooks , Yung Miami
Baby Bumpin! Yung Miami Is Glowing And Her Belly Is Growing

BET Hip Hop Weekend 2018 - Motown Records Dinner

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Danielle Brooks isn’t the only one who’s glowing and whose belly is growing.

In June, City Girl’s Yung Miami announced that she is pregnant with her second baby and to no one’s surprise, the 25-year-old has been serving up some serious sexy pregnancy style…and we are here for it.

Just take a look at this green tank onesie!

View this post on Instagram

☺️😊❤️😍

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

 

And this sheer bodysuit:

 

View this post on Instagram

CTS Volume 2 8.16 @qualitycontrolmusic

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

 

Here she is showing love to her growing family with 808 Mafia producer Southside:

 

 

In addition, a baby isn’t the only thing the South Florida rapper has got cooking.

It looks like she and Jatavia “JT” Johnson will be back in the studio making new music as soon as JT gets out prison next month. Remember, she was locked up after racking up some fraudulent credit card charges.

“We gone keep smashing, Keep cashing, diamonds keep flashing, money keep stacking,” Miami captioned on Instagram on Monday, adding, “Couple more days & we back acting up!”

 

 

So to celebrate the expectant mother, here are 15 times Yung Miami proved that a woman can be with child and mad sexy at the same time:

1.

View this post on Instagram

☺️😊❤️😍

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

2.

View this post on Instagram

7 Months 💕 Outfit: @fashionnova

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

3.

View this post on Instagram

All these C’s on me like I’m crippin .

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

4.

View this post on Instagram

Caresha who’s doing hair today?

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

5.

View this post on Instagram

The baddest 🍑

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

6.

View this post on Instagram

Summer in Miami

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

7.

View this post on Instagram

Dirty mirror pic🤰🏾

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

8.

View this post on Instagram

Summer & Miami 💕

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

9.

View this post on Instagram

A night out in my @fashionnova

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

10.

View this post on Instagram

@fashionnova

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

11.

12.

13.

14.

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been going back and forth to share this moment with my fans. But on MY TERMS! I want this journey to be nothing but positive going forward and I wanted to share this with y’all. No one knows what is best for me but GOD, and this was just his timing for me. Everybody doubted me and said I shouldn’t be rapping and that I wouldn’t be able to hold the group down while JT was away but I did just that and then some, to the point that you all have made this experience as an rapper so fulfilling that I cannot wait to show more of what I really have in store for my fans. I did everything they said I couldn’t because that’s just the type of woman I am and going to continue to be. Pregnancy is a beautiful thing and life changing, so I cannot wait to see what the future has in store for the City Girls! This is my personal life and it is what it is! PERIOD -Yung Miami

A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305) on

15.

