Celebrity Women Who Announced Their Pregnancy In 2019

Gone are the days when pregnancy meant career death. Career women are doing it all with the support of their tribes and making it look like a scene out a Marvel movie.
In the recent weeks, Princess Love, Danielle Brooks and Cassie all announced their pregnancies, joining the list of celebrity women who are currently expecting. Keep scrolling to see what other celebrity women are expecting beautiful bundles of joy in 2020.
1. Princess Love
“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” star Princess Love and Ray J are expecting their second child together, the reality TV couple recently announced. “Somebody’s gonna be a big sis 👶🏽🍼 New addition arriving Jan 2020,” they captioned the adorable announcement photo.
2. Chanel Iman
That makes baby number two for Chanel Iman and Giants’ player Sterling Shepard. The gorgeous couple announced they’re having another baby that will make them a family of four.
3. Cassie Ventura
Cassie kicked off her 33rd birthday with a artsy photo of her baby bump. The singer-turned-actress is pregnant with her first child and made the announcement a few weeks ago, leaving fans stanning for a picture of her belly.
4. Yung Miami
Yung Miami hasn’t missed a twerk, crowd surf or performance despite being pregnant (and hiding it). The City Girls superstar made the decision to announce her pregnancy on her own terms and received nothing but positive reinforcements since. With a special shoutout from Cardi B, Caresha is in good company.
5. Amber Rose
Sebastian is getting a baby brother. Our favorite muva is pregnant with a baby boy. The bald beauty found love in a younger man, Alexander “AE” Edwards, the VP of A&R Def Jam. Since announcing her pregnancy, she’s been smiling nonstop. Both Amber’s baby daddies were spotted at the club recently making them one big happy family.
6. Danielle Brooks
“Orange Is The New Black” star Danielle Brooks is slaying a serving during her pregnancy. The melanated actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram.