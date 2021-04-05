5 Times B. Simone Showed Us How To Boss Up

Marsha B. an Editor for HelloBeautiful, the owner of Introvert N the City, and a travel enthusiast from Brooklyn, NY. Instagram: @IntrovertNtheCity

Internet sensation and comedian B. Simone has built a lucrative empire for herself. The 31-year-old Texas-native’s grind started long before her days on the Wild N Out stage. From her start on YouTube making hilarious skits to hosting parties for legends like Will Smith, Simone used the visibility as the fuel to create various streams of income. Between her partnership with Footaction, her beauty collection, and opening up a co-working space, the enthusiastic money-maker is always onto the next big project.

Because B. Simone is serious about success, she detailed her journey to entrepreneurship in her book, “Baby Girl Manifest the Life You Want”. The author, who was accused of plagiarizing some of the content from the book, is really repurposing age-old practices that focus on positive thoughts, writing down affirmations, setting healthy goals for yourself, and paying close attention to your speech.

B. Simone has given us countless examples of what it means to take control of your career and steer the boat. She is constantly pouring into her brand and her tenacity and drive is to be admired. In honor of her 31st birthday, we’re counting down the 5 times she showed up how to boss up!