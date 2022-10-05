Ayesha Curry Gives Us Style Goals In Miu Miu For Paris Fashion Week

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Ayesha Curry is killing it when it comes to fashion lately and has our jaws on the floor with her latest Instagram photos!

The beauty took to the social platform earlier today to share a few new photos of herself looking as gorgeous as ever as she served face and full confidence in Miu Miu for Paris Fashion Week. For her latest look, the talented and mother donned a full black lace dress with a tan jacket which she wore off her shoulders, both from Miu Miu. She paired the look with chunky black boots and a small black handbag.

The gorgeous starlet wore minimal make up, only rocking eye shadow and a bit of lip gloss to let her natural beauty shine through. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked back, low bun with curled bangs that framed the sides of her face.

Taking to Instagram, Ayesha shared a few looks from her Paris Fashion Week slay, captioning the photo set, “MIU MIU x ISHI for PFW @miumiu @jasonbolden @ashleybias @pretti_pleeze” for her 7.8 million Instagram followers. Check it out below.

Of course, we weren’t the only ones loving Ayesha’s look and many of her millions of Instagram followers flooded her comment section with their stamps of approval. “ohhhkie dokieee 🍑,” wrote one follower while another commented with, “Gorgeous!!!!! ❤️🔥❤️.”

She looks absolutely stunning! What do you think about Ayesha’s slay?

