15 Fab Style Moments From Ashanti That Live Rent Free In Our Head

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Singer, songwriter, actress, and fashion slayer Ashanti Shequoiya Douglas captured our hearts in 2002 when she joined the Murder Inc. label. Twenty years, two American Music Awards, eight Billboard Music Awards, and one Grammy Award later, the Princess of R&B is still serving hot music for her doting fans and doing it with style.

When the Long Island native isn’t performing hit songs from her chart-topping albums, she’s dishing serious style envy on our Instagram feeds. Ashanti developed a confidence formula that works well for her. The 41-year-old starlet has curves that don’t quit, a smile that can light up any room, and an aura that shines brighter than the moon. Take that, coupled with her undeniable flair for fashion, and you’ve got a baddie who glows on the red carpet.

We’ve been blessed with a plethora of Ashanti style moments, but there are a few looks that live rent-free in our heads. If you’re a fan of the soulful crooner’s red carpet looks, then you’ll want to keep reading. Check out 15 times Ashanti dominated the red carpet.