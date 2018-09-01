ashanti

#BodyGoals: 26 Times Ashanti Sent Us Running To The Gym

Posted September 1, 2018

1. #BodyGoals: Ashanti’s Body Sends Us Running To The Gym

View this post on Instagram

Jus a Long Island girl from around the way...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Say what you want about Ashanti’s career (in its current state — don’t get it twisted she was the sh*t back in the day), but the former Murder Inc. princess is killing the game with her curves. The brown babe flaunts her beach body and hourglass figure on Instagram and we’re in awe of her sun-kissed skin, thick legs and shapely hips. Scroll through this gallery of her sexiest pics in celebration of Black beauty.

2.

View this post on Instagram

🍯

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

3.

4.

View this post on Instagram

💃🏾🎄🌴

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

5.

6.

Source:false

7. Giving Us Life

View this post on Instagram

#Attention

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

8. The Goddess

View this post on Instagram

Patiently...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

9. Queen Of Latex

View this post on Instagram

Late nights in latex... got a late text.. 😝

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

10. Fierce!

View this post on Instagram

💐

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

11. Soaking In The Sun

View this post on Instagram

💦 #Drip

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

12. Bootylicious

Source:false

13. Thighs, Thighs And Thighs

View this post on Instagram

When you feel it...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

14. Super Snatched Waist

View this post on Instagram

Exotics... #sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

15. Casual Flyness

View this post on Instagram

#sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

16. Purple Princess

Source:false

17. Dayum!

Source:false

18. Utter Perfection

Source:false

19. Rockin’ Red

View this post on Instagram

Sun kissed

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

20. Brown Beauty

View this post on Instagram

🍦

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

21. #BikiniGoals

View this post on Instagram

When the coco brown sets in.... #sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

22. Jet Ski Fun

View this post on Instagram

Mami's a rider 😜🇧🇸

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

23. Bringing Jean Suits Back

View this post on Instagram

✌🏾

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

24. Fabulous!

View this post on Instagram

#sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

25. Hollywood Nights

View this post on Instagram

Erotic...

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false

26. Dyme

View this post on Instagram

#sayless

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Source:false
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
30 itemsPresident Trump Hosts College Football Champion Clemson Tigers At White House
#TrumpCaved: Miss Nancy Is Not Playing Around With Y’all President
Waist up shot of African male teacher leading biology class, out of focus, students foregrounded with hands up, Cape Town, South Africa
Four Black Girls Allegedly Strip-Searched At School For Being Too ‘Hyper And Giddy’
Life Ball Welcome Party
Kim Porter’s Cause Of Death Finally Revealed
25 items Trending 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show
Blue Ivy’s Long & Luxurious Mane Snatches The Edges Off Her Bald-Headed Haters
18 itemsBig Brother: Celebrity Edition
Tamar Braxton’s ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Meltdown Becomes The Gif You Didn’t Know You Needed
13 items'Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
Aquarius Season is Among Us! Find Out Which Celebrity Falls Under the Water Sign
Kelly Rowland
Get A Glimpse Of Kelly Rowland As Gladys Knight In BET’s ‘American Soul’
5 itemsCelebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 6, 2018
5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus
Senior African American woman at the park
Meet The 86-Year-Old Grandma Who Lost 120 Pounds Working Out In Her Living Room
McDonald's Bacon Hour
You Can Put Bacon On Any Menu Item For Free During McDonald’s Bacon Hour!
Taraji P. Henson
Taraji Interrupts Her Friend’s Wedding In This EXCLUSIVE ‘What Men Want’ Clip
WE tv Hosts Exclusive Premiere For Hip Hop Thursdays
Despite Being A Sexual Assault Victim, Lil’ Mo Is Still Defending R. Kelly: ‘I’m Not Muting Sh*t’
Empty Beds In Hospital Room
Male Nurse Who Impregnated Woman In Vegetative State Arrested
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30, 2015: California Attorney General Kamala Harris speaks at Aker
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That Kamala Harris Prove She Was Born In The U.S
25 items Trending 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals
Huh? Gina Rodriguez Says She Isn’t Anti-Black, Her Dad Has ‘Dark Skin’
30 items Trending CNN Heroes Gala 2016 - Red Carpet Arrivals
No Sis, No! Taraji Wants To Know Why R. Kelly Is Muted, But Harvey Weinstein Isn’t
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close