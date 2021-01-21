Keyshia Cole And Ashanti Give New Meaning To The Phrase ‘Fashionably Late’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

1.1 million anticipating IG users, myself included, waited in a virtual room, Thursday night, while Ashanti stalled long enough for Keyshia Cole to eventually storm in.

The nerve of them making us wait after rescheduling twice. (Ashanti caught COVID-19 the first time. Not sure what happened the second. Third times a charm).

Keyshia finally joined the show about an hour and a half later “dressed in all Black like the Omen.” She was right on trend with Ashanti, who wore a black blazer and shorts. Both ladies looked fabulous and their hair, the silkiest of straight dos.

Keyshia and Ashanti are both known for their female-empowering hits, style and hair so it makes sense they came laid like Michelle Obama at inauguration.

Ashanti took to Instagram to give a glimpse at her Verzuz style and drop the tags on her jewels and poppin’ lip gloss.

Keyshia’s fashion became its own entity with thirsty fellas in the comments ogling her busty corset. But there were no wardrobe malfunctions. Keyshia completed her sexy yet chill look with black leather pants adorned with white designs.

Before Verzuz ended, it spawned several trending topics including, Fat Joe, Lauryn Hill, Monica, 21 Savage and “Rain On Me.”

Did we mention Keyshia brought out OT Genesis to sing along to beloved song “Love.”

Entertaining to say the least. If you’ve been keeping up with the Verzuz battles, you know there’s no real official score, the real winner is the culture.

