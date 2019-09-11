CLOSE
black celebrity fashion , black celebrity style , black models
HomeFashion

#NYFWNOIR: If You Thought The Runway Was Popping At Savage X Fenty, You Have To Check Out The Arrivals

Posted September 11, 2019

When it’s Rihanna, there is no doubt that you need to show up in style. The Bajan beauty presented her latest Savage X Fenty collection and her red carpet was as star studded and fashionable as the runway. Everyone from celebs to the top models in the game were in attendance to support the mogul. There were sexy looks with Normani giving us thigh high boots kept up by her garter belt to Monica wearing leather shorts and fishnets. We couldn’t get over the fashion and it was just the red carpet! Check out our favorite fashion and beauty looks.

1. RIHANNA

Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Arrivals Source:Getty

The Queen herself stunned in silver!

2. RIHANNA

Savage X Fenty Show Presented By Amazon Prime Video - Show Sneak Peak Source:Getty

She also performed at her show in this black number.

3. MONICA

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Monica serves a smokey eye and blood red lip for the Savage x Fenty show.

4. MONICA

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Monica served in leather shorts and fishnet tights.

5. SLICK WOODS

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Model Slick Woods gives us a winged cateye.

6. SLICK WOODS

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Slick Woods arrives in a see through green jumpsuit with one arm and poses on the runway.

7. NORMANI

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Normani gives us a clean beauty look with a subdued brown smokey eye for the Savage x Fenty show.

8. NORMANI

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Normani is showing her animalistic side in this bodice paired with thigh high boots and a zebra jacket.

9. HALIMA ADEN

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Model Halima Aden serves us on trend green eyeliner and a beautiful smile while walking the carpet at Savage x Fenty.

10. HALIMA ADEN

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

This woven patterned suit is goals.

11. DASCHA POLANCO

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Dascha Polanco gives us coral eyes with diamond studs – we see you girl!

12. DASCHA POLANCO

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Trench coat fashion.

13. CHANEL IMAN

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Chanel Iman is serving a natural look complimented by a pregnancy glow.

14. CHANEL IMAN

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

This double breasted pea green suit is super cute on the pregnant model.

15. JOAN SMALLS

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Model Joan Smalls gives us a pop of purple that makes her brown eyes stand out.

16. JOAN SMALLS

Savage x Fenty - Arrivals - September 2019 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows Source:Getty

Model Joan smalls shows off her gams in a mini velvet dress.

More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close