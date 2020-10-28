5 Shampoo Bars For An Easy Wash Day

Having natural hair comes with its pros and cons. While you’re able to play with a variety of textures with your mane, wash days can be a bit of a chore. You know doing an overnight pre-poo, co-washing, detangling, the whole process. It’s sometimes so tedious, you may find yourself starting your wash day from the night before. But, you may not need to get a head start with your regimen. With the right shampoo bar, you can help speed things along.
Yes, you read that correctly. Shampoo bars are the newest clutch product for natural hair. Not only do they work to clean your hair of dirt and oils, it’s easy to get deep into your mane for a thorough clean. Since there is no bottle or tube involved in its packaging, all you have to do is wet the bar and massage it through your tresses to wash your hair.
You can also find this product in a variety of formulas. If you need a moisturizing option or a clarifying bar, the right one can take care of your mane. You can even find 2-n-1 picks that can shampoo and condition your hair at the same time. It’s almost like a co-wash or cleansing conditioner.
No matter which way you look at it, shampoo bars can level up your hair game. So, it’s only right that we let you know which options are the best for your mane. We’ve compiled five shampoo bars that can provide your tresses with all the nourishment they need.
1. Shea Moisture 100% VIRGIN COCONUT OIL RHASSOUL CLAY SHAMPOO BARSource:Shea Moisture
One of the best shampoo bars to moisturize and cleanse your hair is the Shea Moisture 100% Virgin Coconut Oil Rhassoul Clay Shampoo Bar ($9.99, Sheamoisture.com) This bar has a mineral-rich formula that absorbs excess oils and lifts away impurities while providing gentle cleansing. It has unique curved edges that make direct application to root and scalp easy.
2. Honey I Washed My Hair Shampoo BarSource:Lush Cosmetics
If moisture is the main benefit you need, the Lush CosmeticsHoney I Washed My Hair Shampoo Bar ($11.95, Lushcosmetics.com) is the perfect fit. It’s made with real fair trade honey that moisturizes and softens hair without weighing it down. And it lasts for 80 washes.
3. Love Beauty and Planet Muru Muru Shampoo BarSource:Target
If you like sulfate-free products, the Love Beauty and Planet Muru Muru Shampoo Bar ($4.99, Target.com) is worth a try. It’s infused with Murumuru Butter and organic coconut oil to clean and moisturize your hair. It alsp helps to prevent hair color from fading.
4. Ethique Eco-Friendly Solid Shampoo BarSource:Amazon
Whether you have colored-treated hair or working with non-chemically procesed locks, you need a shampoo that can clean, moisturize, and balance oil production. That is what the Ethique Eco-Friendly Solid Shampoo Bar ($15.99, Amazon.com) can do for your hair. It’s made with lime and orange oils and can last for a few years.
5. OBIA NATURALS Coconut Shea Shampoo BarSource:OBIA Naturals
Get lasting nourishment with the OBIA NATURALS Coconut Shea Shampoo Bar ($9.99, Obianaturals.com). This shampoo bar is enriched with shea butter, coconut oil, and castor oil to moisturize your hair as it is cleansed.