2025 Red Carpet Moments That Broke The Internet: Chloe Bailey, Doechii, GloRilla, & More

2025’s red carpets confirmed what we already knew: Black women are the blueprint. From fashion to attitude, they set the tone all year long—and gave us moments we’re still obsessed with. Across the biggest stages of the year – including the Met Gala, Golden Globes, BET Awards, MTV VMAs, and the TIME100 celebration – the red carpet became a playground for bold color, sheer drama, archival fashion, and statement-making glam. This year was never about blending in. It was about being that girl – and knowing it.

Top 2025 Red Carpet Moments: We’re Still Obsessing Over Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Doechii, & More

Silhouettes went big this year—think dramatic trains, snatched corsets, micro-shorts, and sheer looks that demanded attention. Metallics had a major moment, especially silver and gold, while red showed up as a power color tied to confidence and sensuality.

Not convinced sheer had unforgettable moments? Just look at this TIME100 Tom Ford slay from Teyana Taylor.

Plaid, chains, feathers, and leather reminded us that texture is just as important as cut. GloRilla's multi-colored plaid look alone brought new life to the preppy, schoolgirl print.

Glam made these looks hit even harder. From Doechii’s fashion-forward Afro on the Met Gala carpet to sculpted buns, soft waves, and bold beauty beats, hair and makeup weren’t “add-ons.” Hairstylists and makeup artists obviously worked with stylists, completing 2025 red carpet moments and elevating many to the next level.

Accessories also caught our eye on the red carpet this year. Tiny bags, layered chains, chokers, gloves, and cuffs became conversation starters. And furs, dusters, hats, and similar items became main characters.

When it comes to A-list events this year, there were so many red carpet fashion moments made. Our favorite it girls were OUTSIDE – and social media captured looks we loved. Celebrities pushed boundaries, showed skin, played with proportion, and mixed glamour with edge in ways that felt fresh and very now. From traditional luxury houses to indie and Black designers, this year’s range was unmatched. So, let’s get into it.

1. Lizzo’s Sheer Moment At The 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Source:Getty Lizzo wore a black Christian Siriano gown, giving pure drama and bawdy at Vanity Fair this year. The silhouette celebrated her curves, the style offered an interesting take on modern-day glamour, and the design redefined the traditional mermaid gown fit. Paired with wavy black hair and neutral glam makeup, the artist looked flawless. She owned the red carpet – period. 2. Olandria Was The Lady In Red At The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Source:Getty Olandria stunned in a red Cheney Chan look that commanded attention. The color alone did the talking against her melanin skin. Red is known to be a power color, worn by women who want to stand out, and Olandria did exactly that. This is one of several standout looks the Love Island USA star slayed in this year. 3. Chloe Bailey Was A Werk Of Art At The 56th NAACP Image Awards Source:Getty Chloe Bailey served a sculpted red carpet moment with a sharp, architectural neckline. Her lox’s updo kept the focus on the design And her body looked absolutely amazing. Yes, Chloe, Modern, bold, and fashion-driven. 4. Tisha Campbell Shut Down The 2025 BET Awards In This Monochromatic Moment Source:Getty Tisha Campbell turned heads at the BET Awards in this custom look styled by J. Bolin. The rich burgundy gown paired with her bold hair moment, and glowing beauty sparked conversation, with follow-up articles highlighting how she’s been evolving her hair, beauty, and body on her own terms. This look showed exactly why – she’s showing up as her unapologetic self, and it’s landing. 5. Keke Palmer Rocks Oscar De La Renta To The Fashion Trust U.S. Awards 2025 Source:Getty Keke Palmer proved why archival fashion eats this year. The serial entrepreneur and actress served old-Hollywood glamour with a modern twist in a vintage Oscar de la Renta piece we loved. Her voluminous curls, bronzed makeup, and soft nude lip balanced the drama of the dress perfectly. Classic, confident, stylish, and never boring, serving all the things we love about Keke Palmer. 6. Ciara Drips In Diamonds At The 2025 American Music Awards Source:Getty Ciara’s silver chain dress moved like liquid on the carpet at the 2025 American Music Awards. The daring slit and body-skimming fit highlighted her athletic frame and legs perfectly. The fit alone was sexy, sharp, and unforgettable. Then we add in Ciara’s signature blonde hair and bombshell beauty. Simply flawless. 7. Leomie Anderson At The 2025 British Fashion Awards Source:Getty Leomie’s deconstructed sheer corset look blurred the lines between art and fashion at the British Fashion Awards, and we still can’t stop thinking about it. From the sheer top to the tailored, yet slightly falling, black-and-white corset bottom, the entire look feels editorial yet fashionably fearless. Leomie has the body to pull it off, and her hair and makeup tied the entire look together. 8. Zendaya In Rust Gold At The 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards Source:Getty Zendaya’s gold gown was pure old-Hollywood glamour with modern flair. The sculpted bodice for her like a glove and rich satin finish made it timeless. Her hair and makeup added to the look with its retro waves and demure contouring. Zendaya reminded everyone why she’s still the blueprint for red carpet fashion. 9. Doechii Redefines Superfine At The 2025 Met Gala Source:Getty Doechii didn’t just show up to the Met Gala—she owned it. In custom Louis Vuitton, she flipped Black tailoring on its head with sharp structure, playful proportions, and a bold Afro that made the look feel modern and fearless. Doechii’s look was easily one of the most talked-about interpretations of “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.” Sis killed it – no notes!