Subscribe
Style & Fashion

She Won – Teyana Taylor’s TIME100 Look Is Straight Bawdy Goals

If we looked like Teyana, we’d wear that too. The Harlem queen gave bawdy, style, and that girl energy.

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

If we looked like Teyana Taylor, we’d probably wear her most recent red carpet fit too. The star hit the TIME100 Next Gala serving major bawdy, sculpted abs, and unapologetic confidence — and she knew it.
Source: TheStewartofNY / Getty

If we looked like Teyana Taylor, we’d probably wear her most recent red carpet fit too. The star hit the TIME100 Next Gala serving major bawdy, sculpted abs, and unapologetic confidence — and she knew it.

Teyana Taylor Simply Ate Up The Time 100 Carpet In Tom Ford

At this point, Sis’ foot is permanently on our necks. And it looks like its staying there for the foreseeable future.

Styled in Tom Ford, Teyana shut the carpet down in a tailored black blazer layered over a sheer, floor-length skirt and high-cut bodysuit. It was bold, fearless, and fly. The Harlem star gave slinky main-character energy from every angle.

Her short pixie cut was laid to perfection, bringing effortless edge to the refined look. Teyana’s curls were precise, and the soft flips at the nape of her neck added a slight retro flair. Her makeup was just as flawless — soft glam with a nude lip, dramatic smoky eyes, and a bronzed glow.

Fans Are Obsessed – Joking About Heading To The Gym, Slaying, & Cheering Her On

Stopped mid-scroll fans flooded the comments. Some praised Teyana’s confidence, others debated her daring style. But one thing about Miss Taylor — she didn’t come to blend in.

“Teyana…for the love of God…please take your foot off our necks,” wrote one fan in love with Tey Tey’s look. Another wrote, “ I’m not eating nun else for the rest of this year,” joking about her sick the star’s body is. One fan wrote, “I don’t know.”

And let’s be real, she’s not losing sleep over anyone’s opinions. Teyana knows exactly who she is. She’s that girl — and she reminded everyone of that today.

The TIME100 Next Gala celebrates global changemakers shaping culture. Who better embodies this than Teyana?

She’s in her lane, in her moment, and nobody’s doing it like her.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

fashion Newsletter style teyana taylor

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

The 2022 Afro Awards

Masika Kalysha Pens Emotional Tribute To Late Husband Jamar Champ, 'I Can’t Believe This Is Goodbye'

Bossip
Rah Ali Pens Open Letter To Nicki Minaj After Rumors Spread About Her Stealing From The Rapper--'I Can't Allow You To Destroy Me'

Rah Ali Pens Open Letter To Nicki Minaj After Rumors Spread About Her Stealing From The Rapper--'I Can't Allow You To Destroy Me'

Bossip
Ellen Ector

Meet Ellen Ector, The 73-Year-Old Fitness Powerhouse Redefining Aging And Wellness

MadameNoire
"The Pickup" World Premiere - Arrivals

'A Lotta Mess!' Keke Palmer’s ‘Southern Fried Rice’ Ignites Conversation And Controversy: 'This Thing Is So Weird'

MadameNoire
Trending
The 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show - Arrivals
10 Items
Celebrity

From WNBA Court To Playmate Glam: Check Out Kysre Gondrezick’s Sexiest Photos

InStyle Imagemaker Awards 2025
Style & Fashion

Olandria Carthen Serves Vintage Bombshell Energy At InStyle’s Imagemakers Awards

56th NAACP Image Awards Nominees Reception
Pop Culture

‘RHOP’ Star Wendy Osefo Said What She Said, Calls Her Recent Arrest ‘Illegal’

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 10, 2025
Pop Culture

Queen Latifah‘s Burgundy Jumpsuit, Laid Edges & Silk Press Slayed ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’

Thom Browne - Fall 2025 RTW - Front Row
4 Items
Style & Fashion

NYFW Style Gallery: Queen Latifah, Eboni Nichols, Kerry Washington & More Attend Thom Browne’s Fall-Winter 2025 Show

"One Battle After Another" London Premiere - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Aaron Pierre Is In Love, Opens Up About Teyana Taylor In ‘Men’s Health’

2025 #GLAAD Honors
5 Items
Style & Fashion

2025 Halloween: See Celebrity Looks That Ate From Niecy Nash, Taraji P Henson, & More

Lee Daniels Presents "Ain't No Mo'" First Preview On Broadway
Entertainment

Who is Mona Love AKA ‘Don’t Call Me White Girl?’

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close