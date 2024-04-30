5 Culture Shifting Met Gala Looks We’ll Never Forget

Style aficionados, critics, and observers are preparing for one of the most prestigious nights in fashion, the 2024 Met Gala. The

annual fundraiser

has seen a cultural shift over the last decade. What once was an elusive event set aside for the who’s who in the industry has evolved into a celebrity-focused event that draws in wide audiences. It doesn’t matter if you consider yourself Joan Rivers or Guilana Rancic; everyone is a fashion critic when

it comes to

judging how these celebrities interpret the annual Met Gala theme

2024 Met Gala Theme

The

theme honored the iconic fashion juggernaut Karl Lagerfeld in “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” But this year, the focus is shifting to something light and airy with “The Garden of Time” theme, inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. If you muttered “Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking,” in your best Miranda Priestly voice, then you’ve accurately captured the vibe for this year’s fashion fete. Expect

to see

various renditions of floral arrangements strategically placed in the hair, cascading down an avante garde gown, and beyond.

This year’s theme is accompanied by the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Spelling Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which highlights 250 items drawn from its permanent collection. Attendees will see historic designs by luxury designers like Dior, Schiaparelli, and more, spanning over 400 years.