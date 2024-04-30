5 Culture Shifting Met Gala Looks We’ll Never Forget
2024 Met Gala ThemeThe 2023 Met Gala theme honored the iconic fashion juggernaut Karl Lagerfeld in “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” But this year, the focus is shifting to something light and airy with “The Garden of Time” theme, inspired by a 1962 short story by J.G. Ballard. If you muttered “Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking,” in your best Miranda Priestly voice, then you’ve accurately captured the vibe for this year’s fashion fete. Expect to see various renditions of floral arrangements strategically placed in the hair, cascading down an avante garde gown, and beyond. This year’s theme is accompanied by the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Spelling Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” which highlights 250 items drawn from its permanent collection. Attendees will see historic designs by luxury designers like Dior, Schiaparelli, and more, spanning over 400 years.
1. Billy Porter
Billy Porter was at the height of his career when it seemed as though Anna Wintour and the Met Gala hand-delivered him his own personal theme, ‘Notes On Camp.’ The former Pose star and beloved entertainer made an unforgettable entrance on the carpet, carried by six masked men, and dressed as a Sun God. The note was on camp, and Billy Porter understood the assignment.
2. Lena Waithe
Wearing a double-breasted Pyer Moss suit that boasted the statement “Black Drag Queens Invented Camp” turned heads at the 2019 Met Gala. The actor and director complete the blue pinstripe suit with mustard-colored cowboy boots.
3. Rihanna
Rihanna earned the crown of queen of the Met Gala with her 2015 “China: Through The Looking Glass” gown that took two years to make. The show-topping look drew in new audiences who began to take interest in the annual super bowl of fashion.
4. Beyonce
Beyonce has given us many memorable fashion movements and headline-grabbing moments at the Met Gala. Never forget, it was the hours after the Met Gala when elevator gate went down. But Beyonce makes an appearance on this for this list for her trendsetting 2015 crystalized sheer gown and genie ponytail. Media waited on pins and needles for the queen to arrive, late, and she didn’t disappoint! Beyonce’s sheer look inspired a summer of see-through.
5. Cardi B
Rihanna holds the crown as the queen of the Met Gala, but Cardi B is a sure runner-up. The outspoken and fashionable rapper is one of the top ones to watch when the carpet kicks off. Her 2019 Thom Brown gown came with a 10-person entourage, which was reminiscent of another look on this list, Rihanna’s iconic 2015 “China: Through the Looking Glass” look that took two years to make.