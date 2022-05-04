Met Gala Recap: HB’s Editors Highlight The Best Fashion Moments of the 2022 Met Gala

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

The 2022 Met Gala might be over, but the conversation lives on. We’re still reeling over the jaw-dropping looks that hit the carpet on the night that’s known as the Super Bowl of fashion. This year’s theme, Gilded Glamour, produced looks that were either extremely questionable or right on the target.

From Cardi B’s gold chain dress to Janelle Monae’s hooded gown, the girls showed up and showed out in the most fashionable way possible. You can read about the headline-grabbing moments here, but you’ll want to tune in if you want to dish on all things fashion.

HelloBeautiful’s managing editor Shamika Sanders, senior editor Marsha Badger, and style writer Samjah Saulsberry get dolled up to dish on the best fashion moments from the 2022 Met Gala in this 23-minute Fashion Police inspired clip.

