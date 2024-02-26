Red Carpet Rundown: Quinta Brunson Sparkles At The 2024 Independent Film Spirit Awards

Quinta Brunson and her golden “IT GIRL” dress arrived on the red carpet this weekend during the 2024 Independent Film Spirit Awards, and we loved every minute of it. The “Abbott Elementary” show producer and actress looked stunning.
Quinta’s gown was a floor-length sparkly sequin piece from Nepalese–American fashion designer Prabal Gurung. It featured intricate floral details in fuschia, mauve, and green, and a shiny gold finish. Given the dazzling look of the dress, Quinta kept her accessories minimal with shoes from Jimmy Choo and gold jewelry from Suzanne Kalan and Grace Lee.
We also swooned over the 34-year-old’s soft glam hair and makeup. Quinta wore hair hair in a buss-down middle part with long waves. Her makeup featured a slight nude smokey eye and a deep fuschia lippie to match the floral detailing in her dress.
Quinta Brunson and Da’Vine Joy Randolph give sisterhood and style at the 2024 Independent Spirit Awards
Quinta was a mainstage presenter at the 2024 Spirit Awards ceremony, an annual celebration to honor and encourage independent entertainment and award the previous year’s top creators. During the night, Quinta presented Da’Vine Joy Randolph with the 2024 Spirit Award for Best Supporting Performance.
As the two Black women embraced, it was a moment of sisterhood and style!
Da’Vine – who is continuing her Hollywood winning streak on the way to the Oscars – also gave a fashion moment. Her moment, however, was monochromatic.
Wearing bombshell blonde tresses, the curvy queen slayed in a velvet cranberry maxi dress with a matching cranberry leather coat. “The Holdovers” actress’s outerwear was accented with a wide belt and cranberry buttons. Da’Vine’s fit was a custom ensemble from DaSh Gray and Alba. She was styled by celebrity favorites Wayman and Micah. Her hair was by Lace Assassin and her makeup by Sheika Daley.
Red Carpet Gallery: 2024 Independent Spirit Awards
We are loving the parade of fashion this awards season. Get into more looks from your favorite Black Hollywood celebrities at the 2024 Spirit Awards below.
1. Da’Vine Joy RandolphSource:Getty
We are still gagging over Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards. It’s refreshing to see the award-winning actress in a more edgier look on the red carpet while still ‘giving the girlies what needs to be given.’
2. Aja Naomi KingSource:Getty
Aja Naomi King looks stunning on the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards blue carpet. Styled by Wayman and Micah, the actress showed off her gorgeous curves in a two-piece cream fringe set from Miu Miu. Her outfit was another fun, yet fabulous departure from more traditional red carpet style.
3. Colman DomingoSource:Getty
Colman Domingo slayed the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in a black and white suit from the legacy luxury fashion house that is Versace. Colman complimented his suit with a long-line satin coat. This leading man does not miss!
4. Jurnee SmollettSource:Getty
Jurnee Smollett is giving the girlies a simple, minimalist glam moment on the blue carpet. Posing for press, she wears a black leather maxi dress with gathered knee details from Proenza Schouler.
5. Erika AlexanderSource:Getty
Erika Alexander loves to show her bright personality on the awards show carpets. For the Spirit Awards affair, she slays in a bright pink dress with slight balloon sleeves, a tie waist, and multicolored floral details. Her dyed locks look stunning in an updo.
