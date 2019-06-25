The Men Didn’t Come To Play With The Fashion At The 2019 NBA Awards

Follow me on Instagram & Twitter @Shamika_Sanders. This R&B head and Journalism major has written for King and Giant magazine. When she isn't holding a pen she's coming up with ways to "take over the world"...

Every year, the most talented and fashionable athletes, past and present, gather for NBA Awards and being their a-game off the court. The men didn’t come to play, breaking out bright colors, finely tailored suits and striking fierce poses for the paps like it was the Oscars. Well it was their Oscars and Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the night with his emotional speech after winning the MVP award.

Keep scrolling for all of the fabulous men’s fashion…