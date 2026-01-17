Trend Alert: Marsai Martin, Serena Williams, & Simone Biles Are Posting Like Its 2016 Again

Apparently, it’s 2016 again. Well — at least it is on social media.

For the past week, our timelines have been flooded with clips and photos from a decade ago. The fashion we swore we wanted to forget – and some we secretly still like. The hairstyles we loved (the past tense is on purpose). The glow-ups and glow-downs. The makeup trends many of us tried at least once… heavy eyeliner included.

The 2016 Trend Has Us In Our Feelings – From Friends And Families To Celebrities

According to a recent People breakdown of the trend, the internet’s 2016 revival is tied to a collective craving for a time when social media felt looser, less curated, and way more fun. Before everything had to be polished and perfected. Before every post felt like a brand deal. Remember when we didn’t care about filters, the algorithm, likes, and shares on social?

Everyone is in the spirit — from friends and family to brands and celebrities pulling receipts from their archives.

And honestly? I’m not mad at it.

Marsai Martin Sings Her Way Into The 2016 Trend

One person who absolutely won the trend is Marsai Martin.

The producer, actress, and all-around baddie dropped a video of herself singing in a car — bright-eyed, young, excited, and dressed in a black-and-white dress. It was adorable. Peak Black girl joy.

Now fast-forward to today and Marsai is certified. Her body is tea. She slays every red carpet. She’s producing films and television shows. And she’s just getting started.

Marsai’s 2016 post is the perfect reminder of what a glow-up can look like without erasing where you started. It celebrates growth while honoring Black girlhood — the joy, the innocence, the confidence that existed long before the accolades. Marsai’s been that girl.

We’ve seen several celebrities jump into the 2016 wave, pulling out carousel pics and memories that instantly put us in our feelings.

See our gallery below for more celeb 2016 moments that have us deep in our feelings.

