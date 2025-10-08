Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Collaboration Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Published on October 8, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Source: Courtesy of Round21 / Courtesy of Round21

This past weekend, The Lighthouse Campus transformed into a celebration of artistry, athletics, and unapologetic self-expression as Round21, the WNBA, and powerhouse creator Marsai Martin came together for a fashion pop-up that felt more like a movement than an event. Culture met creativity, and the court came alive.

The collection, co-created by Martin and Round21, pushed boundaries with bold, art-driven designs that celebrated individuality and representation. It wasn’t just sportswear; it was a statement and a reminder that creativity has no limits, and identity deserves to be worn loud and proud.

The Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Collaboration

Founded by former basketball player Jasmine Maietta, Round21 continues to redefine what it means to live at the intersection of culture, art, and sport. From sweatsuits and graphic bags to scarves, jerseys, and more, this sporty launch further cemented that mission, proving that when women lead with creativity and purpose, the result is nothing short of transformative.

Throughout the day, energy filled the space and bright colors, bold fits, and a whole lot of love where palpable. The vibe seemed to be authentic, electric, and deeply rooted in community.

And while the collection turned heads, it was the message behind it that resonated most. Martin and Round21 didn’t just drop a collab, they sparked a movement that celebrates who women are, how we show up, and how we keep making magic, on and off the court.

Jump in below to check out some of fun event footage and the looks from the drop. Click here to shop the collection.

1. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

2. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

3. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

4. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

5. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

6. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

7. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

8. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

9. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

10. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

11. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

12. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

13. Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21’s WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling

Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling Source:Courtesy of Round21

Powered by Shopify, the Marsai Martin x Round21 x WNBA Pop-Up brought out the city’s tastemakers, creators, and fans for a day that blended hoops, fashion, and storytelling. Every detail, from the design installations to the dynamic crowd, carried that signature spark of community and joy that defines Black girl brilliance.

Related Tags

celebrity fashion Marsai Martin Newsletter
More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

CultureCon 2025

Girlfriend Goals? People Think THIS Proves Porsha's Being Peachily Pursued By An Affluent ATL-Based Barber

Bossip

Stefon Diggs Sued By Ex Mulan Hernandez For Allegedly Assaulting And Attempting To Silence Her

Bossip
Happy black couple toasting during Thanksgiving meal in dining room.

9 Fall Date Ideas That Celebrate Black Love & Culture

MadameNoire

To Be Or Not To Be: JuJu Watkins & Jayden Daniels Reignite Dating Rumors After Viral Handshake

MadameNoire
More From HelloBeautiful
Lovers & Friends Music Festival
Pop Culture
Billboard Women in Music 2025 - Arrivals
7 Items
Health
Beyond The Court: Marsai Martin And Round21's WNBA Pop-up Turn Sportswear Into Storytelling
13 Items
Style & Fashion
"Seen & Heard" World Premiere - 2025 SXSW Conference And Festival
Pop Culture
Serayah Fashion Moments
10 Items
Celebrity News
Doja Cat Fashio Moments
10 Items
Style & Fashion
Tamika Mallory 'Black In White' Portrait Series
News
55th NAACP Image Awards (Non-Televised Categories) Program And Dinner
7 Items
Celebrity
Trending
The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals
25 Items
Style & Fashion

25 Bad Bunny Fashion Moments That Prove He’s A Style Icon

Rémy Martin XO Night x NYLON House at Coachella
Pop Culture

See Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers’ New Engagement Photos—They’re Everything

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' "Bad Boys: Ride Or Die" - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Toni Braxton Is Turning Her Iconic Songs Into Must-Watch Lifetime Movies

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 13 Beauty Brands You Must Shop
14 Items
Shop

Amazon Prime Day 2025: 14 Beauty Brands You Must Shop

Street Style - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
11 Items
Style & Fashion

11 Fall 2025 Fashion Trends For Black Women

Lovers & Friends Music Festival
Pop Culture

5 Things To Know About Viral Dancer And Choreographer Taylor Terry

The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation Presents: Celebrity Topgolf
Pop Culture

Nicci Gilbert Ordered To Pay $170K In Ongoing ‘P-Valley’ Lawsuit

11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations, & Inspire Us All
8 Items
HelloBuzz

11 Black Plus Size Actresses Who Rule The TV Screen, Define Generations And Inspire Us All

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close