12 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

It’s no secret that when it comes to fashion, designer Christian Siriano understands the importance of diversity. Not just on his Fashion week runways in New York or Paris, but in the celebs he dresses.
Which we know for Black women in Hollywood finding designers that have sizes to fit our curves and bodies isn’t always easy to come by. But Siriano has it all on lock, making sure that sistas with a range of body types such as Keke Palmer, Angela Bassett, Janet Mock, and Leslie Jones look like the chocolate goddesses they were born to be.
Take a look:
1. Keke Palmer, Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors AwardsSource:Getty
2. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening GalaSource:Getty
3. Niecy Nash, 2019 EmmysSource:Getty
4. Danielle Brooks, NYFW 2018Source:Getty
5. Janet Mock, 2018 Academy AwardsSource:Getty
6. Leslie Jones, Ghostbusters PremiereSource:Getty
7. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 2016 Democratic National ConventionSource:Getty
8. Janelle Monae, 2018 Academy AwardsSource:Getty
9. Uzo Aduba, 2015 Primetime Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
10. Whoopi Goldberg, 90th Annual Academy AwardsSource:Getty
11. Angela Bassett, 68th Annual Primetime Emmy AwardsSource:Getty
12. Queen, 2016 Princess Grace Awards GalaSource:Getty
