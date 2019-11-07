CLOSE
12 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

Posted 17 hours ago

US-ENTERTAINMENT-AMPAS-GOVERNORS-AWARDS-ARRIVALS

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

It’s no secret that when it comes to fashion, designer Christian Siriano understands the importance of diversity. Not just on his Fashion week runways in New York or Paris, but in the celebs he dresses.

Which we know for Black women in Hollywood finding designers that have sizes to fit our curves and bodies isn’t always easy to come by. But Siriano has it all on lock, making sure that sistas with a range of body types such as Keke Palmer, Angela Bassett, Janet Mock, and Leslie Jones look like the chocolate goddesses they were born to be.

Take a look:

1. Keke Palmer, Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 11th Annual Governors Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

2. Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals Source:Getty

3. Niecy Nash, 2019 Emmys

2019 Netflix Primetime Emmy Awards After Party Source:Getty

4. Danielle Brooks, NYFW 2018

FASHION-US-SIRIANO Source:Getty

5. Janet Mock, 2018 Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6. Leslie Jones, Ghostbusters Premiere

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Ghostbusters" - Arrivals Source:Getty

7. Former First Lady Michelle Obama, 2016 Democratic National Convention

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JULY 25: First Lady Michelle Obama takes the Source:Getty

8. Janelle Monae, 2018 Academy Awards

US-OSCARS-VANITY FAIR Source:Getty

9. Uzo Aduba, 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards

NBC's "66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards" - Arrivals Source:Getty

10. Whoopi Goldberg, 90th Annual Academy Awards

90th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

11. Angela Bassett, 68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Source:Getty

12. Queen, 2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala

2016 Princess Grace Awards Gala With Presenting Sponsor Christian Dior Couture - Inside Source:Getty
