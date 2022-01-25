11 Fashion Stylists To Follow In 2022

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Many of today’s Black, talented wardrobe stylists are responsible for the celebrity looks that live rent-free in our heads. From bold magazine covers to sexy red carpet appearances, a good stylist can make or break your Hollywood career.

Great talents like June Ambrose and Misa Hylton have paved the way so that today’s stylists can take the art of image architecture to another level – and that they have. Most stylists tap into their imagination to create the perfect red carpet look, magazine, or performance look. With the help of a strong team that includes a seamstress, makeup artist, and hairstylist, memorable fashion moments are born.

There are tons of stylists making waves in the industry right now. If you loved the fashion from HBO’s Insecure, found yourself obsessing over Monica Denise’s Instagram slays, or you can’t get enough of Jazmine Sullivan’s mod-inspired style, then you’ll want to read on. Take a look at 11 fashion stylists killing the game right now.