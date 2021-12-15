Jazmine Sullivan Brings Vintage Realness During Her Performance On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram and follow her personal blog.

Jazmine Sullivan pulled out all the stops during her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The sultry songbird gave 60’s flair in a wine red custom vinyl trench coat by Ashton Michael, studded boots by Christian Louboutin, earrings by Schiaparelli, and a mod-inspired hairstyle done by De McPherson.

Celebrity stylist Troi Anthony is responsible for this fun, classic look. In an Instagram post, he shared the style details for the singer’s performance. Over the last couple of years, Sullivan adopted a style that often replicates vintage looks. From hairstyles and beauty looks to classic wardrobe pieces, the Outlawz singer has been putting a modern spin on dated fashion.

Sullivan is taking her great style and soulful voice on the road for a 2022 Heaux Tales tour. Although tickets for the tour went on sale on Dec. 3rd for $40-$60, resellers snagged them all and inflated the price by hundreds of dollars. Sullivan caught wind of the issue and released a statement via her Instagram page.

“I want to address what’s happening with my tour tickets. The reality is these are regular people who purchased tickets and are reselling them for a profit. It’s not right, but that’s what’s happening. We don’t have control over it because we don’t know these people, but it’s part of the reason why we moved into larger venues in 7 cities—to release more tickets for my fans to purchase.”

I was one of the disappointed fans that couldn’t get a ticket to Sullivan’s 2022 tour. That’s what happens when you’re a hot commodity in these R&B streets!

