10 Times Taraji P. Henson Gave Us Fashion Goals

Taraji P. Henson shows no signs of slowing down. At 50-years-young, the actress, author, and hair care expert has done so much. Since her breakthrough role as Yvette in Baby Boy, Taraji has honed monumental roles that have earned her several awards. She has 1 Golden Globe Award, 1 Screen Actors Guild Award, 1 Critics Choice Award, 2 Black Reel Awards, 6 BET awards, and 10 NAACP Awards.
When Taraji isn’t killing’ it on screen, she’s helping Black women get gather their edges with her new hair care line TPH by Taraji P. Henson. Months before the launch, she teased her instagram followers with photos of her thick, long, lavish hair. Although the brand is in it’s freshman year, it has been met with great reviews.
When it comes to fashion, Taraji works with only the best. Jason Bolden is her go-to stylist. Together, the pair create looks that keep the people talking. Jason likes to put Taraji in outfits that accentuate her long legs. Hairstylist extraordinaire Tym Wallace has been known to work his magical fingers in Taraji’s locs. From wigs to natural tresses, her mane is always done to perfection.
Today marks Taraji’s 50th rotation around the sun. Her contribution to the Black community goes far beyond acting roles, great fashion, and hair care products. She uses her voice to amplify those who go unheard. She really is a gem on, and off the red carpet. In honor of her 50th birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Taraji gave us fashion goals.
1. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson showed up and showed out at the BET awards dressed in a black Balmain evening gown with sheer sleeves, and a thigh-high slit.
2. TARAJI P. HENSON SPOTTED IN NEW YORK CITY, 2019Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson arrived to ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ wearing an Alexander Wang dress with Brian Atwood shoes.
3. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson attended the 71st Emmy Awards clad is a pink and red custom Vera Wang gown.
4. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2019Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson attended the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in a simple black tube dress and sneakers.
5. TARAJI P HENSON AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson attended Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala in a black, feathered Christopher Kane gown.
6. TARAJI P. HENSON AT NBC’S “76TH ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS”, 2019Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson arrived to the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in a velvet forest green custom Vera Wang gown with a plunging neckline.
7. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2019Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a bronze metallic jumpsuit by Roland Mouret.
8. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE 8TH ANNUAL BREAKTHROUGH PRIZE CEREMONY, 2019Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson attended the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony in an asymmetrical blouse and matching black pants.
9. TARAJI P. HENSON AT THE FOX WINTER TCA ALL STAR PARTY, 2020Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson attended the FOX Winter TCA All Star Party dressed in a blue Preen by Thornton Bregazzi Spring 2020 layered dress.
10. TARAJI P. HENSON SPOTTED IN NEW YORK CITY, 2020Source:Getty
Taraji P. Henson was spotted on her way to The Today Show dressed in a fun, plaid coat and white, knee-high boots.