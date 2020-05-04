Halle Berry Raves About Her Girl Taraji P. Henson’s Haircare Line

Halle Berry is just like the rest of us caring for her hair during quarantine. She’s tending to her natural tresses by letting them breath and trying new products! The Oscar winning actress, who recently appeared alongside her fellow female thespians in T Magazine, raved about her friend Taraji P. Henson’s hair product line.

MUST READ: Halle Berry Had To Shave Her Daughter’s Hair Off: ‘She’s Bald In The Back’

Getting into her self care Saturday routine, the mother of two gave hair with a much-needed mask treatment using TPH’s “Mother Earth Moisturizing Clay Mask.” (14.99)

The mother earth mask is the perfect mask to leave your hair feeling soft and shiny. The clay ingredient also acts as a cleanser by stripping your skin of impurities while detoxing your scalp.

MUST READ: Tried It: TPH’s Leave-In Detangler Is So Good Even Cookie Would Use It

Both Halle and Taraji have been keeping us up to date with their beauty regimens during this time. But more-importantly, Halle’s gesture was what girl power looks like!

Taraji sent praises right back to her friend in a touching Instagram post. Love it!

Try TPH, here.

RELATED STORIES:

Here’s How To Make Halle Berry’s Affordable DIY Quarantine Face Mask

If Halle Berry’s Son Wants To Wear High Heel Boots, Why Are You So Pressed?

Also On HelloBeautiful: