2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER Pat Mcgrath Labs Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Nirvana Eyeshadow Palette Is Superior By: Shamika Sanders

There is such thing as a superior makeup brand and Pat McGrath Labs is it. The quality of Pat McGrath’s products not only surpasses competitors but the packaging and visuals are a masterclass in marketing. The Pat Mcgrath Labs Mthrshp Mega: Celestial Nirvana Eyeshadow Palette is full of luscious, matte, and metallic colors that can be mixed and matched for dozens of eye-popping looks. It’s a standout in your makeup case and your eyes make a statement without words.

Boasting 18 pigmented shades in three colorways – neutral, warm, and cool, this high-quality palette contains cruelty-free ingredients that won’t irritate your skin. Each eyeshadow spreads effortlessly on your lid whether you’re using a brush or your fingertip. Unlike other eye shadows, you get the full boldness and brightness of each with color with one swipe. The palette includes shades like “Lunar Champagne,” “Astral Solstice,” “Supernova,” and “Vermillion Venom.”

As a brown-skinned girl, each color, even the brightest pinks, purples, and reds look good on my skin. My favorite hues are Nocturnal Navy (Midnight Blue Matte), Aquarian Dream (Azure Blue Frost), and Fabulosity (Midtone Fuchsia Matte).

Aside from Pat McGrath’s unmatched products, her brand is valued at a billion, and for good reason. In her 2021 cover story with Allure, Pat McGrath “I am an entrepreneur, but I am a Black woman first, and that undoubtedly influences everything I create. I know what it is not to see yourself represented and not to have a seat at the table.”

With a large mirror for when you’re on the go, this palette is a must-have in your collection.