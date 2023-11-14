Subscribe

2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER

NoAshAtAll ~ cocoa butter lotion

BY Alvin Blanco

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

There might be schools of thought that state lotion is lotion but until you’re actually in need of addressing the needs of your dry skin, that stance changes. After testing out a few lotion brands out there, especially with the seasonal changes and drier air, we’re happy to say that Oyin Handmade and its NoAshAtAll lotion reigns supreme.

Based in Baltimore, Md., Oyin Handmade, founded by jamyla bennu, is a Black family-owned, woman-founded, and led brand known for its hair products. Supplemented with aloe juice, cocoa butter, shea butter, oat protein, and olive oil, NoAshAtAll captures the same premium quality of Oyin Handmade’s hair and beard products for that all-day ash-free feeling. 

SHOP NOW

MORE FOR MEN

Dove Limited Edition Holiday Treats Collection

Dove’s Limited Edition Holiday Collection Is A Festive Treat For Your Skin

Missy Elliott Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Missy Elliott’s Beautiful Mother Goes Viral

winter skincare tips Esthetician Meka Mathis melanin skin

Master Esthetician Meka Mathis Shares Winter Skincare Tips For Healthy Skin

Yara Shahidi attends the Nasdaq Day Of The Girl 2023 market opening bell 5 items

5 Fall Hair Trends Celebrity Stylist Ursula Stephen Says Should Be In Your Lookbook

Jay-Z hair

Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair

Logos And Signs Of Different Companies In Canada

The Sephora Savings Event Is Coming In Hot!

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - July 24, 2023

Kenya Moore Stuns In Gorgeous Kenya Moore Haircare Photo

COLOMBIA-ENTERTAIMENT-ALICIA KEYS-art

Alicia Keys Gives Us Hair Envy In Latest Instagram Post

View All

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close