2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER NoAshAtAll ~ cocoa butter lotion BY Alvin Blanco

There might be schools of thought that state lotion is lotion but until you’re actually in need of addressing the needs of your dry skin, that stance changes. After testing out a few lotion brands out there, especially with the seasonal changes and drier air, we’re happy to say that Oyin Handmade and its NoAshAtAll lotion reigns supreme.

Based in Baltimore, Md., Oyin Handmade, founded by jamyla bennu, is a Black family-owned, woman-founded, and led brand known for its hair products. Supplemented with aloe juice, cocoa butter, shea butter, oat protein, and olive oil, NoAshAtAll captures the same premium quality of Oyin Handmade’s hair and beard products for that all-day ash-free feeling.