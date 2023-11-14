2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo And Conditioner By: Shamika Sanders Share

Wash day isn’t complete without Mielle Organics Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo and Conditioner. As a natural girl (under my wigs), it’s really important for me to replenish the moisture in my hair as much as possible, which is why I look to a shampoo and conditioner that promotes hair growth like Mielle Rosemary Mint Strengthening Shampoo And Conditioner. The key to this duo’s wonder-working power is biotin and rosemary mint. Both ingredients are essential to growing and, more importantly, retaining your strands.

According to Pantene.com, “Biotin, also called vitamin B7, promotes healthy hair growth and prevents hair loss. It can be found in many foods you can consume but is also often found in hair care products. Biotin promotes the body’s keratin production.”

The addition of rosemary mint makes this collection a powerful concoction. Rosemary mint encourages increased blood circulation which is important for stimulating your follicles by carrying more oxygen to your scalp. Topped off with Mielle’s Strengthening Oil, your hair will feel quenched, clean, and treated. I also love a good leave-in conditioner and Mielle’s rosemary mint formula not only leaves your hair feeling nourished, it packs a delightfully minty scent.

Mielle Organics was created by CEO Monique Rodriguez, a registered nurse, who had a vision to share her healthy hair journey with other women. According to the website, “the company began on the back of one product, the Advanced Hair Formula, a unique proprietary blend of herbs, amino acids, and minerals to support healthy hair, skin, nails, and immune system.”

Mielle Organics is a popular brand, so it’s carried at your local Walmart and Target making it super accessible and budget-friendly at $9.99 for a 12 oz. bottle.