2023 MELANIN AWARD WINNER Fenty Beauty – Fenty Eau De Parfum By: Joce Blake Share

One of my favorite TikTok accounts is Black Girls Smell Good because nothing has ever been more true.

There are many things that can make a woman feel like a grown-ass woman, but for me, it’s as simple as smelling good. When you find a perfume that makes you feel confident and put-together, it can be a game-changer. Finding Rihanna’s Fenty perfume was the key to feeling like the rich auntie I always knew I was destined to be. The scent is sophisticated and luxurious, and it makes me feel like I can take on the world. So if you’re looking for a way to feel like a grown-ass woman, don’t underestimate the power of a good perfume.

Rihanna’s Fenty perfume belongs to the floral family and falls under the warm floral category. Its keynotes include magnolia, musk, and Bulgarian rose. The perfume is a captivating blend, bringing together magnolia and musk with undertones of tangerine, Bulgarian rose, vanilla, blueberry, and hints of coconut, geranium, and patchouli. This curated combination results in a one-of-a-kind scent that unfolds uniquely on each wearer, embodying a fragrance that is all heart and pure soul.

When Rihanna speaks of the scent on the site she says, “The experience, it comes and goes. But the memory can hold onto us for life. And a lot of the time the memory of that experience is triggered by scent.”

The mommy mogul continued, “What began as a garden walk in the global center of perfume became an unapologetic expression of my full and true essence. The experience begins as soon as you lay eyes on the bottle. This isn’t about a fantasy—I wanted to experience truth. Fenty Eau de Parfum is for remembering what’s real. I made a fragrance for myself and am now sharing it with you.” Because Rihanna cites that the scent is comprised exclusively of middle notes, she affirms that Fenty Eau de Parfum is all heart.

There’s also something magnificent about the amber-brown glass bottle with gold accents. It’s a showpiece. After hopping out of the shower, I first lather up in Buff City Soap’s Narsissist shower oil and body butter. The shower oil leaves my skin feeling soft and smooth, while the body butter helps to lock in the moisture. I then layer a few spritzes of Glossier’s You, a light and refreshing fragrance that is perfect for everyday wear. For finishing touches, I apply Fenty Eau de Parfum to the center of my chest. This fragrance is long-lasting and has a warm, sensual scent that I love. I feel confident and put together when I wear this combination of products.

There’s also something magnificent about the amber-brown glass bottle with gold accents. It’s a showpiece. After hopping out of the shower, I first lather up in Buff City Soap’s Narsissist shower oil and body butter. The shower oil leaves my skin feeling soft and smooth, while the body butter helps to lock in the moisture. I then layer a few spritzes of Glossier’s You, a light and refreshing fragrance that is perfect for everyday wear. For finishing touches, I apply Fenty Eau de Parfum to the center of my chest. This fragrance is long-lasting and has a warm, sensual scent that I love. I feel confident and put together when I wear this combination of products.