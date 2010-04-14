Shaq Tries To Stop Production On Shaunie’s Show!

According to TMZ, his lawyers sent a letter to Vh1 demanding they halt production of any further episodes of Basketball Wives that references his name.
Shaquille O’Neal believes his estranged wife Shaunie O’Neal may be cooking up a “televised revenge” plot on her VH1 reality show — and now he’s making legal threats to keep her from Shaq-bashing on the air.
Shaq’s lawyer has fired off a letter to the network — obtained by TMZ — in which he demands VH1 immediately halt production on “any further episodes of ‘Basketball Wives’ which make any reference to Mr. O’Neal.”
Shaq’s lawyer claims Shaunie signed a confidentiality agreement at some point in their relationship — so if she says anything about Shaq on TV, she and the production company will find their asses in court.
The first episode of the show already ran last week and show #2 — which reportedly features a scene centered around Shaunie’s relationship with Shaq — is scheduled to run Sunday. Sources close to the show tell us it’s unclear whether or not the next episode will make air.
But, the ladies have not taken lightly to Shaq’s attempts at a shutdown: UPDATE: Shaunie & The “Basketball Wives” Wage War On Shaq Via Twitter
