Shaq Tries To Stop Production On Shaunie’s Show!

According to TMZ, his lawyers sent a letter to Vh1 demanding they halt production of any further episodes of Basketball Wives that references his name.

Shaquille O’Neal believes his estranged wife Shaunie O’Neal may be cooking up a “televised revenge” plot on her VH1 reality show — and now he’s making legal threats to keep her from Shaq-bashing on the air.

Shaq’s lawyer has fired off a letter to the network — obtained by TMZ — in which he demands VH1 immediately halt production on “any further episodes of ‘Basketball Wives’ which make any reference to Mr. O’Neal.”

Shaq’s lawyer claims Shaunie signed a confidentiality agreement at some point in their relationship — so if she says anything about Shaq on TV, she and the production company will find their asses in court.

The first episode of the show already ran last week and show #2 — which reportedly features a scene centered around Shaunie’s relationship with Shaq — is scheduled to run Sunday. Sources close to the show tell us it’s unclear whether or not the next episode will make air.