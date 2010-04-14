CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Shaq Tries To Stop Production On Shaunie’s Show!

Leave a comment

shaquille-vs-shaunie-oneal

According to TMZ, his lawyers sent a letter to Vh1 demanding they halt production of any further episodes of Basketball Wives that references his name.

Shaquille O’Neal believes his estranged wife Shaunie O’Neal may be cooking up a “televised revenge” plot on her VH1 reality show — and now he’s making legal threats to keep her from Shaq-bashing on the air.

Shaq’s lawyer has fired off a letter to the network — obtained by TMZ — in which he demands VH1 immediately halt production on “any further episodes of ‘Basketball Wives’ which make any reference to Mr. O’Neal.”

Shaq’s lawyer claims Shaunie signed a confidentiality agreement at some point in their relationship — so if she says anything about Shaq on TV, she and the production company will find their asses in court.

The first episode of the show already ran last week and show #2 — which reportedly features a scene centered around Shaunie’s relationship with Shaq — is scheduled to run Sunday. Sources close to the show tell us it’s unclear whether or not the next episode will make air.

But, the ladies have not taken lightly to Shaq’s attempts at a shutdown:  UPDATE: Shaunie & The “Basketball Wives” Wage War On Shaq Via TwitterShaq and his Wife

SPOTTED: Shaunie O’Neal And Her New Young Man

Shaunie Dumped Her First Husband For Shaq!

VIDEO: “Basketball Wives” Confront Dwight Howard’s Baby Mama

shaquille O'neal , Shaunie O'Neal

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
70th Annual Parsons Benefit
#BlackPressMatters: How The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Proves That When Celebs Collaborate With Black Media The Whole Family Wins
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’
20 items Trending Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC
#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Seven Years Later
17 itemsMTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
6 itemsInaugural TPG Awards Ceremony
Phaedra Parks & Tone Kapone’s Relationship Is Thriving
15 itemsVanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 - Post Party Arrivals
Of Course Y’all President Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Historic Oscar Speech About Him
The Enemy Within - Pilot
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role In NBC’s The Enemy Within
Depression
White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp
16 items Breaking R. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse
UPDATE: R. Kelly Makes Bail After Spending Weekend In Jail
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
This Former Black Trump Staffer Is Suing The President For Trying To Kiss Her Without Her Consent
25 items Trending 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
When White Mediocrity Rules: Black Twitter Was Not Here For ‘Green Book’s’ Best Picture Win
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars
10 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars
20 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
East Africa Yacht Week Promo Photos
HELLO WORLD: Yacht Week East Africa Is Catering To Black Women
Trending 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Mama’s Baby! Cardi B Shares Adorable Video Of Kulture
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close