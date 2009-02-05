DIY: Make A Shower Curtain

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Don’t own a sewing machine? No worries, you can make curtains using only fabric and iron-on hem tape.

Last week it dawned on me that we’d been living in our house for almost a year, and we still had a towel draped over our bathroom window. That was just sad, since I’d bought fabric for a curtain months earlier (Marimekko “Suometar”, which cost me about $30 on eBay). I’d been meaning to ask someone with a sewing machine to help, but I got fed up this weekend and made it myself. And turns out, it was simple.

I washed the fabric, measured how far I’d need to hem it in to fit the 35-by-37-inch window, then ironed it while still damp to give it ultra-crisp edges. When the fabric was dry, I tacked the corners by hand with a few stitches, and then added a few stitches down each side. For the bottom hem, I used iron-on hemming tape (similar to this). One simple curtain rod from Target (around $2) later, and we have bathroom curtain. It may not be to everyone’s taste, but we are extremely pleased with how it turned out. And now we have an extra towel to use, too!

