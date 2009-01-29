CLOSE
Would You Be A Surrogate Mother?

In an article entitled “Surrogates: Redefining Motherhood,” CBS explores the increasingly popular act of carrying someone else’s child to term for monetary gain. According to the article,

The miracle has a high price. The fee for the entire surrogacy process ranges from $80,000 to well over $100,000.

Of that, doctors get $9,000 to $15,000; agencies, $15,000 to $20,000; and the surrogates? First-timers get $18,000 to $25,000; experienced surrogates, up to $40,000.

With the unfortunate condition our economy’s in at the moment, would you consider carrying someone else’s child for the sake of your family’s income?

Close