Job Applicant Doesn’t “Speak White,” Is Denied Position

[From Guanabee]

Melody Morales, a 21-year-old former Hooters waitress described as a “Latina Lovely,” is suing boobylicious Times Square restaurant Hawaiian Tropic Zone after management denied her a position because she was, apparently, “ghetto” and had an inability to “speak white.”

Melody claims she applied 15 times and each time she was met with the same xenophobic remarks.

According to her lawsuit, Morales interviewed for a job at the restaurant with her mother, where she was informed that she would not be hired because, according to one of the managers, she was not about to “ruin his business” with her Latina accent.

Morales, who is half Puerto Rican and half Dominican, has apparently said that it is her dream to work at an establishment where she serves beer while wearing a bikini, and she does not take kindly to the management of Hawaiian Tropic Zone standing in the way of her goals. A job at that particular restaurant could have earned Morales somewhere around $500 a day. And, she maintains, she was absolutely ideal for the position: “I’m five-foot-six. I’m slim and slender. I got boobs. Ok? I was perfect for the job.”

Melody’s MySpace page (which is set to private) also contains this inspiring quote, perhaps related to her current legal battle: “Gravitate towards your goals and avoid negative people and situations,Trust no one & Do your own thinking independently!!” Get it, girl.

Her lawyer, David Smith, is suing for $500 a day ($130,000 a year) for every year she could have “reasonably been expected” to have remained employed at the restaurant.

A lawyer for Hawaiian Tropic Zone said, on behalf of the establishment: “We are proud of the many Latino and Latina employees in our diverse workforce. We are an equal opportunity employer and find this claim to be without merit…”

