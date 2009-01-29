How NOT To Get Played

[From The Frisky]

The biggest, baddest, most terrifying part of falling in love is opening up and letting yourself be vulnerable. When it works, love can seem like the stuff of fairytales: you meet someone, you get to know and like each other, you enter into a mutually trusting and respectful relationship, you fall deeply, madly, hopelessly in love, and you live happily ever after.

At least, for a while.

But all too often it works out less well. Trust is shattered. Hearts get broken. Tears are shed. Once a lady’s been put through the emotional wringer a few (dozen) times, she gets a little wary. A little closed off. She can start to mistrust her judgment. Second-guess her gut. Worry she’s going to die alone, leaving behind a feline-gnawed corpse and a stack of tear-stained Netflix romantic comedies.

So, it’s not always easy to know whether to let someone in or if you should just flip the “ditch switch,” instead. On the one hand, you want to be open to the possibilities, but, on the other hand, nobody wants to be a sucker. Once you finally decide to hoist yourself back up and onto that dating pony, here are a couple types to watch out for:

