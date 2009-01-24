Get Out The Boxing Gloves:Real Housewives Of Atlanta Still Fighting

From Bossip.com

Kim, from ATL Housewife’s, went on record claiming her and NeNe had squashed their beef, but it turns out that was a total lie. And NeNe says she has no love for the girl:

Zolciak and Leakes, two of the stars of Bravo’s juggernaut hit, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, stepped out Thursday (along with other celebrities like Gossip Girl’s Michelle Trachtenberg and The City’s Olivia Palermo) to attend the swanky grand opening party of Atlanta’s new Buckhead W Hotel.

And while Zolciak seems to have put away her claws, Leakes had other plans. Zolciak, fresh from the Sundance Film Festival, was excited about seeing Leakes with whom she shared vicious cat fights during the show’s first season. “I am actually waiting on NeNe right now. We are buddies,” a hopeful Zolciak said. “When the filming stopped, we had a glass of wine, talked and it was great. I miss her.”

Arriving at the party after Zolciak, Leakes immediately scoffed at Zolciak’s comments when asked about it by PEOPLE. “Kim says that we are friends now, oh really?

To read the entire article click here.

Also On HelloBeautiful: