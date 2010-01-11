CLOSE
HomeSex

Does A Relationship Age Gap Matter?

Leave a comment

It doesn’t seem to make a difference with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. We guess that it’s because their maturity levels match. It seems to be working out with Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore as well. With Usher and Tameka Raymond however, not so much. And update, Sisquo and the 14 year old baby mama makes us hurl.

Do relationship age gaps make a difference?

What do you think?

Let’s talk. Check out more fun relationship advice videos, AbiolaTV.com for the latest in relationships and pop culture, and hit me up on Twitter, YouTube, new Abiola Facebook,  my love column, and buy my novel Dare by Abiola Abrams on Kindle or wherever you buy books. Yay! And see you in person monthly in NYC at Abiola’s Kiss & Tell Live.

Abiola Abrams , mariah carey , nick cannon , relationships

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close