Does A Relationship Age Gap Matter?

It doesn’t seem to make a difference with Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon. We guess that it’s because their maturity levels match. It seems to be working out with Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore as well. With Usher and Tameka Raymond however, not so much. And update, Sisquo and the 14 year old baby mama makes us hurl.

Do relationship age gaps make a difference?

What do you think?

Let’s talk. Check out more fun relationship advice videos, AbiolaTV.com for the latest in relationships and pop culture, and hit me up on Twitter, YouTube, new Abiola Facebook, my love column, and buy my novel Dare by Abiola Abrams on Kindle or wherever you buy books. Yay! And see you in person monthly in NYC at Abiola’s Kiss & Tell Live.

Also On HelloBeautiful: