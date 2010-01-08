NBA’s Unemployed Gilbert Arenas Poses For PETA

He’s gotta make money somehow. Earlier this week, the NBA suspended the Washington Wizards’ Gilbert Arenas indefinitely and without pay. This comes after his Dec. 21 “confrontation” with teammate Javaris Crittendon and his admission that he kept firearms in his professional locker.

“As I have said before, I had kept the four unloaded handguns in my house in Virginia, but then moved them over to my locker at the Verizon Center to keep them away from my young kids. I brought them without any ammunition into the District of Columbia, mistakenly believing that the recent change in the DC gun laws allowed a person to store unloaded guns in the District. On Monday, December 21st, I took the unloaded guns out in a misguided effort to play a joke on a teammate. Contrary to some press accounts, I never threatened or assaulted anyone with the guns and never pointed them at anyone. Joke or not, I now recognize that what I did was a mistake and was wrong. I should not have brought the guns to DC in the first place, and I now realize that there’s no such thing as joking around when it comes to guns — even if unloaded.”

Now, he’s baring his skin and showing off his tattoos in an “Ink, Not Mink” ad for peta2.

He may be stupid, but at least he looks good.

Other celebrities who have appeared in PETA’s now infamous “I Would Rather Go Naked Than Wear Fur” ads are Eva Mendes, Khloe Kardashian, Nia Long.

