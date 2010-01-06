Did Tiger Woods Use Ecstasy To Get Woman In Bed?

Yet another one of Tiger’s jumpoff’s is claiming the golfer tried to bed her by giving her ecstasy.

According to a report from The National Inquirer (okay, not a great source, but they did break the Tiger Woods cheating scandal,) one of Woods former lovers Susie Ogren says that Tiger was into illegal drugs and they did them together.

In 1999 the golfer sought the company of Las Vegas woman Susie Ogren, who at the time sold drinks on a golf course Woods frequented.

Ogren accompanied Woods and several of his friends for dinner at the MGM Grand Mansion, where she and Tiger each took a “little white pill” that his friend said was ecstasy. According to Ogren, “I’m sure Tiger was hoping it would turn me on so he could get me into bed, and he took the pill so casually that it seemed to me he was used to doing it.” Woods soon walked off and “seemed angry,” and Ogren says she and Woods never had sex.

