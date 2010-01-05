Hill Harper: “Black Love Needs Help!” (VIDEO)

Hill Harper’s interview with Abiola Abrams about The Conversation:

Do black men & women have a communication block?

Hey Cupcakes!

Author, actor and activist, Hill Harper of the TV series CSI wants African American men and women to have a conversation. In his book, The Conversation, Harper says that there’s a rift in black communities and a dearth of black love due to lack of conversation. Check it out — he takes long-term terminally single men like himself to task!

Here’s a bit of trivia, Hill Harper and I both hosted the BET film competition series The Best Shorts before my gig as “Miss Picky” on VH1 show Tough Love.

WATCH HILL HARPER’S LOVE LESSONS!

Please Note: This video was not produced or edited by my team. I know that it seems to be edited like I’m just reacting to him but I promise you that I was my usual big mouth self and we did have “The Conversation.” Enjoy more AbiolaTV celebrity interviews.

What do you think?

