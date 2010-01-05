HomeSex

Hill Harper: “Black Love Needs Help!” (VIDEO)

Leave a comment

6f7116b2-84fc-9556-1dbc-20803607ef6a-health_fb_hillharper

Hill Harper’s interview with Abiola Abrams about The Conversation:

Do black men & women have a communication block?

Hey Cupcakes!

Author, actor and activist, Hill Harper of the TV series CSI wants African American men and women to have a conversation. In his book, The Conversation, Harper says that there’s a rift in black communities and a dearth of black love due to lack of conversation. Check it out — he takes long-term terminally single men like himself to task!

Here’s a bit of trivia, Hill Harper and I both hosted the BET film competition series The Best Shorts before my gig as “Miss Picky” on VH1 show Tough Love.

WATCH HILL HARPER’S LOVE LESSONS!

Please Note: This video was not produced or edited by my team. I know that it seems to be edited like I’m just reacting to him but I promise you that I was my usual big mouth self and we did have “The Conversation.” Enjoy more AbiolaTV celebrity interviews.

What do you think?

Subscribe, comment, hit me up on Twitter @abiolatv, AbiolaTV.com, Facebook, Tumblr and see you in NYC monthly at Abiola’s Kiss & Tell LIVE reading and performance series at Madame X. Buy my novel Dare by Abiola Abrams wherever you buy books, and check out our sex and relationships advice team of Luv Em Or Leave Em vloggers and romantic recipe ideas.

Abiola Abrams , hill harper , Love , relationships

Also On HelloBeautiful:
Top 50 Natural Hair Products For Black Hair
She's got a natural glow
25 photos
comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
25 itemsWatch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 15
Porsha Dressed Her Baby Bump Up In Ankara Print & We’re Swooning
18 itemsCandy Crush Friends 'Sweet n Solo' Valentine's Day Dinner Event
Black Twitter Is Ready To Have A Watch Party For Jordyn Woods ‘Red Table Talk’
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala
The Solange X BlackPlanet Takeover Is #BlackPressMatters In Action
SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event
The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’
20 items Trending Sharpton Leads National 'Justice For All' March In Washington DC
#BlackLivesMatter: Trayvon Martin’s Death Still Impacts America Seven Years Later
17 itemsMTV Video Music Awards 2014 - Arrival
Solange Just Brought Back BlackPlanet & Black Twitter Is Scrambling To Find Their Logins
6 itemsInaugural TPG Awards Ceremony
Phaedra Parks & Tone Kapone’s Relationship Is Thriving
15 itemsVanity Fair Oscar Party 2019 - Post Party Arrivals
Of Course Y’all President Tried To Make Spike Lee’s Historic Oscar Speech About Him
The Enemy Within - Pilot
Morris Chestnut Talks Trust, Love, and His Role In NBC’s The Enemy Within
Depression
White Teacher Placed On Leave After Allegedly Ripping Out Braids From Student’s Scalp
16 items Breaking R. Kelly charged in Cook County with aggravated criminal sexual abuse
UPDATE: R. Kelly Makes Bail After Spending Weekend In Jail
US-POLITICS-TRUMP
This Former Black Trump Staffer Is Suing The President For Trying To Kiss Her Without Her Consent
25 items Trending 91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
When White Mediocrity Rules: Black Twitter Was Not Here For ‘Green Book’s’ Best Picture Win
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Lisa Bonet Shut Down Ashley Graham + More Things You Probably Didn’t See During The Oscars
10 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Regina King, Spike Lee, Ruth Carter & Mahershala Ali Win Big At The Oscars
20 items91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Red Carpet Rundown: 2019 Academy Awards
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close