Did Keri Flip Beyonce Fans The Bird?

Photos surfaced over the weekend of Keri Hilson partying it up at a New Year’s Eve party in Miami, but word on the internet and Twitter is that things got kind of heated between her and a a couple of Beyonce fans.

Beyonce fans have been hating on Keri since her “Turnin’ Me On (Remix)” ft. T-Pain and Lil’ Wayne where, in the lyrics, it seemed as if she was getting at Bey herself (making an “Irreplaceable” reference) and possibly Ciara, too. She sang:

“Your vision cloudy if you think that you’re the best / You can dance, she can sing but she need to move it ‘to the…’ / She need to go have some babies / She needs to sit down, she fake / I ain’t turnin it off / I’m stay turnin it on / Go-on and tell these folks how long / I been writing your songs / I been puttin you on, just check the credits ho”

She tried to clear it up during a radio interview, saying that the track was leaked without her permission and that e-mail accounts have been compromised, but that damage was already done.

The singer/songwriter is pictured above reportedly responding to some aggressive ‘Beyonce stans’ who were shouting and yelling obscenities at her during the party. Keri tweeted about ‘Beyonce stans going crazy’, but erased the tweet and shortly after, posted this new tweet:

And later she posted this:

What do YOU think? Are people lying or is Keri Hilson feeling a bit guilty and taking to Twitter to cover her ass? After all, she hasn’t really explained the photo.

