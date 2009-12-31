Supermodel Beverly Johnson Sued By Male Escort

Beverly Johnson has been hit with a lawsuit from a man claiming she failed to pay him their negotiated fee for acting as her boyfriend.

According to TMZ, Mark Burk alleges he had an oral agreement with the former model in which they would essentially act like husband and wife — and in return Burk would get half of whatever Johnson earned while they were together.

Also in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in California, Burk claims Johnson agreed to support him “for the rest of his life in the same style and manner that was established” during their relationship.

Burk’s lawsuit states they broke up in December 2008 and Johnson has yet to pay him a dime. He’s is seeking $5 million in damages. (From EurWeb)

Beverly Johnson Shows You How To Stay Thin

Naomi Sims Dies Of Cancer At 61