Ray-J Gets A $2 Million Bonus! For What?!

Ray-J needs to be thanking Kim Kardashian for the $2 million bonus he just received from VH1 – home of his dating reality show – because if it wasn’t for her and that sextape, his face wouldn’t even come up as a blip on our celebrity radar or VH1’s. Even if he had dropped an album, we have a feeling it wouldn’t have garnered him this $2 mil.

Ray-J tweeted earlier today,

“just got a 2mil bonus from vh1! thank God!!! Happy new year to me!! I’m payin my taxes then buyin a new house aGAin!! 4homes!! Let’s go!”

