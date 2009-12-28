Bow Wow Fires Management Via Twitter

In his least-hardcore move of the year, and following the latest celebrity Twitter outburst trend, Bow Wow has taken to his own page to announce that he’s firing his entire management team.

“(I’m) In one of those ‘please don’t f**k with me moods’ today. I’m firing all managers!

I’m managing myself. Who knows me better than me? I know this game very well…”

Do you, Bow?

We’re hoping he doesn’t mean Cash Money Records, who he is newly-signed with. If anything, he needs that hit-making machine of a team to help his otherwise struggling career. Choose your battles wisely.

