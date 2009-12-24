Top 5 Christmas Cocktails

We’ve found 5 drink recipes for you to try at home. Pair the drinks with a meal or pour yourself a cup and snuggle into the couch. Either way, get into the holiday spirit with these delicious Christmas cocktails – but only if you’re of age!

CHRISTMAS COOKIE COCKTAIL

1. Drizzle chocolate sauce on a chilled martini glass.

2. Add 2 oz. White Godiva Vodka, 2 oz. Bailey’s Irish Cream, 1/2 oz. Peppermint Schnapps and 1/2 oz. half and half

3. Garnish with a miniature candy cane or chocolate shavings.

___

RED HOT SANTA-TINI

1. Rim a martini glass with cocoa powder with a pinch of cayenne pepper added.

2. Shake together 2 oz. Mazama vodka and 2 oz. Godiva chocolate liqueur and pour into glass.

3. Top with 1 1/2 oz. sweetened whipped cream.

4. Garnish the cream with a small Thai chili pepper.

___

BACARDI COCO BUTTER SHOT

1 part BACARDI COCO

1/2 part butterscotch schnapps

1/2 part half and half

1. Shake ingredients with ice and strain into chilled shot glass.

___

MISTLETOE & HOLLY COCKTAIL

1. Spear twelve cranberries, three onto each of four bamboo skewers or heatproof swizzle sticks.

2. Pour cranberry juice (1 1/2 cups) into a small saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer.

3. Lower heat, add creme de cacao (1/4 cup) and peppermint schnapps (1/4 cup) and stir to blend and release some of the alcohol. Continue to cook over low heat for exactly 1 minute.

4. Pour the hot beverage into footed glass mugs and place a small dollop of whipped cream (1/4 cup) in each.

5. Garnish with cranberry skewers and use a fine-mesh sieve to gently tap a light dusting of matcha over the whipped cream. Serve hot.

___

HOT EGGNOG

1. Heat milk (1 quart) just until small bubbles form without boiling.

2. Beat egg yolks (4) with sugar (1/3 cup) until light and fluffy. Add salt (1/4 tsp.) and hot milk and mix well.

3. Place over low heat or hot water and cook, while stirring, until mixture thickens (excess heat and long cooking will cause it to curdle).

4. Beat egg whites (4) until stiff, gradually adding the sugar (1/4 cup).

5. Fold whites into hot milk mixture.

6. Stir in bourbon or rum (1/2 cup). Serve hot with a dash of nutmeg.

